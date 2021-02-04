I’m Basically a Dupe PhD — But I Had No Clue About These Until TikTok Showed Me

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve found yourself slow becoming low-key addicted to TikTok over the past year, you’re definitely not alone. Sure, it may have taken me nearly an entire year just to figure out just exactly what the app was—let alone how to actually navigate through the platform’s endless content —- but alas, I’ve finally gotten hang of it. Look, I may not posting any content of my own on TikTok, but I’ve finally mastered the app just enough to discover all the latest Internet trends, hacks, and of course, my favorite thing ever, money-saving DUPES for luxe counterparts. Let’s be real here—I’ve been in love with the idea of dupes and cheaper alternatives to pricey products way before the app was probably even conceptualized by its founders, but I ~will~ admit that TikTok and its many thrift influencers has definitely taught this O.G. a thing or two.

TBH, while I tend to think my wallet has suffered immensely thanks to the brilliant product discoveries and genius hacks I’ve stumbled upon on TikTok—color me #Influenced — on the other hand, I’ve probably saved a lot of money too by finding budget-friendly alternatives to fancy products I may have (very guiltily, I might add) paid full price for. While I’m usually on the hunt for beauty and fragrance dupes, I’ve noticed tons of fashion and clothing lookalikes popping up on my discovery page as of late. Before I dive into my favorites however, let’s get one thing out of the way: I am in no way, shape or form, promoting counterfeit replicas — because I’ve come to realize that’s a big content category on the app, too.

I am however, interested in continuing my ongoing treasure hunt to track down designer and cult-favorite-inspired items that cost a little less money than the originals do. With that being said, some of these items I’ve outlined here may not parallel the premium quality, detailed tailoring, or even exact design as the their higher-end counterparts, which is why I will link to the original for each dupe mentioned. Okay, now that my rant and disclosures are over, scroll through below to check out my favorite fashion and style dupes that I would’ve never come across without good old TikTok.

Agolde Criss Cross Upsized Jeans

This Instagram-famous crisscrossed hem denim style has taken over social media this season, and style-savvy TikTokers have found the look for less.

Princess Polly Holly Asymmetric Straight-Leg Jeans

Similar to the Agolde style, these TikToker-approved crisscross hem jeans also feature a vintage-inspired straight leg.

Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies Hoop Earrings

Leave it to sartorial goddess Hailey Bieber to make literally anything she’s spotted wearing a viral trends (and usually a perpetually out-of-stock trend). The model has been spotted in the luxe Jennifer Fisher Samira hoops dozens of times, (linked below is the Kevin style, since her exact pair is of course, sold out) so it didn’t take long for TikTokers and beloved Bieber fans to find a cheaper look-alike.

Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

These best-selling and top-rated golden hoops are basically a 1:1 match to Hailey’s favorite pair. According to TikToker Emily Berrol, the $14 dupes are super lightweight, chic, and did not turn her “green.” Countless Amazon reviews seem to share the same seal approval too. “These are the absolute perfect size and really go well with other earrings in my other ear piercings all paired together. Tik Tok sent me here :),” says one reviewer.

Aerie Real Me Crossover Leggings

Okay, so you may be thinking that $45 is a reasonable price that doesn’t really require a dupe, but the quest for an alternative for this wildly popular pair was brought about because of well, just how popular they became (thanks in part to Tik-fluencer, Hannah Schlenker). They’ve been sold out on-and-off since last Fall, and while they get re-stocked once in a blue moon, it may not worth holding your breath for the deal (as amazing as they may be).

ODODOS Crossover Leggings

While this $20 dupe isn’t a perfect forensic match, it’s pretty darn close to those oh-so-coveted (and oh-so-out-of-stock) Aerie leggings. The crossover waist detail on the ODODOS spot-on with the O.G. pair, and both TikTokers and Amazon customers alike swear they’re just as figure-flattering (we’re talking some magical butt-lifiting powers) as Aerie’s.

Lirika Matoshi Strawberry Dress

This Instagram-viral strawberry dress basically took social media by storm since it’s dropped, and while nothing is going to compare to the superior craftsmanship you’ll get from investing in the real deal, we suggest supporting handmade vendors on Etsy as opposed to mass-produced replicas that you can find on Amazon. This Etsy dupe gets better reviews too.

Koom Studio Tulle Strawberry Sequin Maxi Dress

It’s 100 percent spot-on to Matoshi’s masterpiece of a midi dress, but it does come close, and the quality of this frock is much better than the cheaper ones you’ll find elsewhere — just check out the stellar reviews.

Lululemon Athletica Align Pants

I am loyal Lulu fan, and while I totally find it worth the splurge to get my authentic Aligns (I also love the Wunder Under leggings too), I have to admit that when I stumbled upon the Amazon leggings in the image below, I was pretty taken aback. I mean, they even have the exact same colorways.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Featuring an extra-high waistband with tummy control and specialized gusset to prevent the dreaded camel-toe situation, these Align dupes are almost a spot-on match. If you don’t want to take my word (or TikTok’s word, for that matter) just browse the over 18,000 glowing customer reviews touting their ultra-flattering design and high-performance, squat-proof fabrication.