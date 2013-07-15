Such A Drag: The 10 Most Memorable Gender-Bending Moments In Fashion

One of the summer’s most under-the-radar book releases makes a pretty big assertion: historian Steve Berry published a novel called “The King’s Deception,” a fiction tale of mystery and intrigue based on a real-life theory that is sure to raise plenty of eyebrows over in the U.K.: that Queen Elizabeth I was actually a man in drag.

Berry points to all kinds of factual evidence to back up the theory, which states that the real Queen Elizabeth died around age 10 of the Bubonic Plague and that her then-caretakers panicked at how her father, King Henry VIII, might respond at the news of her death. To cover up her demise, they buried her under a house in the British hillside,then put a little boy who was a close friend of hers in her former clothing, and the ruse stuck for decades.

This incredible conspiracy theory (which you can read more about over on Daily Mail) got us ruminating on the phenomenon of drag, which has been a mainstay in the world of fashion practically since the industry has existed. Click through the gallery above to see some of fashion’s best drag moments ever—featuring Marc Jacobs, Andrej Pejic, Angyness Deyn, and more!

MORE MODELS ON STYLECASTER:

Lauren Hutton Lands Campaign At 69 : An Expert’s Take On The 40+ Model Trend

Fabulous Over 40: 12 Women Who Look Better Than Ever

59-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Returns To Swimsuit Modeling