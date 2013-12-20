Fashion Designers Share Their Favorite Holiday Recipes

Wondering what to cook this year during Christmas? No one is better to source for holiday dining inspiration than some of our favorite fashion designers, everyone from Peter Som to Rachel Roy.

Roy’s go-to during the holidays are very special Swedish cookies, a recipe that has been passed down through the generations in her family. “My grandmother sent these to me every holiday no matter where I was in the world, no matter how old I got,” Roys says. “It wasn’t the holidays without them, and now I do the same for my girls.”

Lela Rose’s Individual Pumpkin Souffles

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 medium-sized cooked pumpkin

Olive oil

1 tablespoon soft brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ c whole hazelnuts, skin on

1 tablespoon melted butter, for greasing

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cups plain flour

¾ cup milk 2 egg yolks

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp fresh marjoram, chopped, plus leaves to garnish

½ c strong goat cheese, grated

4 egg whites

½ c sour cream

2 tbsp chopped chives

Directions

Chill the ramekins or bowls. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut the raw pumpkin into quarters or eighths, scoop out and discard the seeds, put the pieces skin-side down on an oven tray, drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the sugar and half the salt. Roast for 45 minutes, until the flesh is tender. Leave to cool, scoop out the flesh, and blitz or mash. Turn up the oven to 400°F and put a baking tray on the top shelf. Blitz the hazelnuts until fine. Brush the ramekins with butter, dust the bottom and sides with the powdered hazelnuts and set aside. To make the soufflé base, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over a moderate heat. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute. Gradually add the milk, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sauce is thick and bubbles appear on its surface. In a bowl mix the pumpkin, egg yolks, chilli, marjoram, goat’s cheese and half a teaspoon of salt. Mix in the milk and flour mix. Put the egg whites in a large, clean, stainless steel or glass bowl and whisk until stiff but not dry. Mix a little egg white into the pumpkin mix, stir to loosen, then, using a stainless steel spoon, fold in the rest, taking care to keep as much air in the mix as possible. Fill the ramekins to about ¼” -1/2” from the top, place on the heated baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, until golden-brown and risen. Meanwhile, mix the sour cream and chives. Garnish the soufflés with marjoram and serve at once with the cream on the side.



Elie Tahari’s Grilled Lamb Chops with Fresh Mint

Ingredients

3 racks of lamb, Frenched

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 bunch of fresh mint leaves cut into long thin strips (aka chiffonade)

1 cup sugar

1 cup champagne vinegar

1 cup water

Directions

Cut racks of lamb into chops. Brush with olive oil, salt and pepper. Set aside. Chiffonade-cut the fresh mint. Mix it with sugar, vinegar and water. Let this mixture sit for at least a half hour or until sugar dissolves. Grill lamb chops on a charcoal grill or a very hot sauté pan. Brown well on both sides or until chops are medium rare. Transfer to a large platter and dress with mint sauce. Garnish with a fresh sprig of mint. Serve immediately.



Rebecca Taylor’s Pavlova

Ingredients

1 kiwi, sliced

3 egg whites

1.5 cups sugar

3 teaspoons corn flour

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 teaspoon malt vinegar

2 tablespoons cold water

Pinch salt

Directions

Put all ingredients in mixer and beat for 10 minutes, or until stiff. Put on a flat oven tray in a circle the size of a dinner plate. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes turn off oven and leave for further 45 minutes When cold cover with whipped cream and sliced kiwi. Delicious!

Peter Som’s Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice

Ingredients

Sticky rice

Long grained rice

Chinese sausage

BBQ pork

Dried black mushrooms

Dried shrimp

Cooking oil

Directions

Cook one part sticky rice and 1/4 to 1/2 part long grained rice according to manufacturers instructions—but using a lot less water than normal, as sticky rice needs doesn’t need as much. Dice Chinese sausage (lap cheung), BBQ pork (char siu), dried black mushrooms, dried shrimp (briefly soak both mushrooms and shrimp beforehand—for about 15 minutes—to slightly soften them). Sauté above in some cooking oil, then pour on top of cooked rice. Optional: add some chopped cilantro. Mix to combine and add oyster sauce and white pepper to taste.



Rachel Roy’s Swedish Cookies

Ingredients

½ pound butter

½ cup powdered sugar

1 ¾ cup sifted flour

1 cup nuts, grated (chopped finely)

½ tsp almond flavoring

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Mix cream, butter, and sugar. Add nuts and flour. Chill in refrigerator. Drop rounded half-teaspoons of dough onto a cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with fingers. Bake 12-15 minutes at 350°F or until light brown. Don’t overbake! They burn easily. Roll in powdered sugar while still warm.

