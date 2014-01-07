Inside Fashion Designers’ Homes: From Manolo Blahnik To Azzedine Alaïa

The voyeur in all of us loves to peek inside other peoples homes. All the better when said homes also serve as a point of inspiration for how we end up decorating ourselves. Which is why we can’t get enough of Beyond Chic by Ivan Terestchenko, which offers interior tours of the private homes of couturiers, stylists, muses, and fashion personalities. In other words, the elite of the elite of fashion.

From Giorgio Armani’s ski chalet to the unconventional home of Azzaro’s head designer Vanessa Seward to a peek inside the home archives of Manolo Blahnik, there is some serious inspiration to be had from this book. What we especially love is that Terestchenko draws parallels between the aesthetics of the homes that he visits and that of the renowned fashion companies that his subjects run.

“Their homes are where they find inspiration, nourish their creativity, nurse their doubts,” he writes in the book. “It is the less public face of their world; it speaks eloquently of who they are when alone.”









“Beyond Chic: Great Fashion Designers at Home” By Ivan Terestchenko, $54, amazon.com.

Images Courtesy of Vendome Press

