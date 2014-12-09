7 Top Fashion Designers Share Their Favorite Holiday Recipes

On the hunt for holiday meal inspiration? Join the club. Lucky for you, we’re coming to your rescue with the help of a few very stylish people.

Believe it or not, many top fashion designers also happen to be incredible amateur chefs. Designer Lela Rose is considered a pro when it comes to at-home entertaining, meanwhile Zac Posen’s Pinterest and Instagram accounts are chock full of his incredible culinary creations.

Here, some of our favorite fashion designers and their favorite holiday recipes. Now get cooking!

Lela Rose’s Individual Pumpkin Souffles

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 medium-sized cooked pumpkin

Olive oil

1 tablespoon soft brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 c whole hazelnuts, skin on

1 tablespoon melted butter, for greasing

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cups plain flour

3/4 cup milk 2 egg yolks

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp fresh marjoram, chopped, plus leaves to garnish

1/2 c strong goat cheese, grated

4 egg whites

1/2 c sour cream

2 tbsp chopped chives

Directions

Chill the ramekins or bowls. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut the raw pumpkin into quarters or eighths, scoop out and discard the seeds, put the pieces skin-side down on an oven tray, drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the sugar and half the salt. Roast for 45 minutes, until the flesh is tender. Leave to cool, scoop out the flesh, and blitz or mash. Turn up the oven to 400°F and put a baking tray on the top shelf. Blitz the hazelnuts until fine. Brush the ramekins with butter, dust the bottom and sides with the powdered hazelnuts and set aside. To make the soufflé base, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over a moderate heat. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute. Gradually add the milk, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sauce is thick and bubbles appear on its surface. In a bowl mix the pumpkin, egg yolks, chilli, marjoram, goat’s cheese and half a teaspoon of salt. Mix in the milk and flour mix. Put the egg whites in a large, clean, stainless steel or glass bowl and whisk until stiff but not dry. Mix a little egg white into the pumpkin mix, stir to loosen, then, using a stainless steel spoon, fold in the rest, taking care to keep as much air in the mix as possible. Fill the ramekins to about ¼” -1/2” from the top, place on the heated baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes, until golden-brown and risen. Meanwhile, mix the sour cream and chives. Garnish the soufflés with marjoram and serve at once with the cream on the side.

Rebecca Taylor’s Pavlova

Ingredients

1 kiwi, sliced

3 egg whites

1.5 cups sugar

3 teaspoons corn flour

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 teaspoon malt vinegar

2 tablespoons cold water

Pinch salt

Directions

Put all ingredients in mixer and beat for 10 minutes, or until stiff. Put on a flat oven tray in a circle the size of a dinner plate. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes turn off oven and leave for further 45 minutes When cold cover with whipped cream and sliced kiwi.

Peter Som’s Chinese Sausage Sticky Rice

Ingredients

Sticky rice

Long grained rice

Chinese sausage

BBQ pork

Dried black mushrooms

Dried shrimp

Cooking oil

Directions

Cook one part sticky rice and 1/4 to 1/2 part long grained rice according to manufacturers instructions—but using a lot less water than normal, as sticky rice needs doesn’t need as much. Dice Chinese sausage (lap cheung), BBQ pork (char siu), dried black mushrooms, dried shrimp (briefly soak both mushrooms and shrimp beforehand—for about 15 minutes—to slightly soften them). Sauté above in some cooking oil, then pour on top of cooked rice. Optional: add some chopped cilantro. Mix to combine and add oyster sauce and white pepper to taste.

Rachel Roy’s Swedish Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 pound butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 3/4 cup sifted flour

1 cup nuts, grated (chopped finely)

1/2 tsp almond flavoring

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Mix cream, butter, and sugar. Add nuts and flour. Chill in refrigerator. Drop rounded half-teaspoons of dough onto a cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with fingers. Bake 12-15 minutes at 350°F or until light brown. Don’t overbake! They burn easily. Roll in powdered sugar while still warm.

Zac Posen’s Spiced Holiday Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups of plain flour

1/4 cup of almond flour

2 teaspoons of ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup salted butter

1 cup caster sugar

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon water

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup of sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sift all the dry ingredients together. In a larger bowl, mix the sugar and the butter until fluffy. Add the water and molasses. Then add the dry ingredients to form a dough. Take about a tablespoon-and-a-half of the dough and roll into balls. Slightly flatten with the palm of your hand and place on a tray. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes and allow 5 minutes to cool.

Nanette Lepore’s Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Truffle Oil

Ingredients

1 1/2 sticks (6 ounces) unsalted butter

2 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, shredded

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon white truffle oil

Directions

In a very large skillet, melt the butter. Add the Brussels sprouts, season with salt and pepper, and cook over moderate heat until very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the lemon juice and truffle oil. Transfer to a bowl and serve.

Stacey Bendet’s Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons vegan butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon soy or almond milk

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Dash of sea salt

1 (10-ounce) bag of Dandies, or other vegan marshmallows

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly oil or spray a 1.5-quart baking dish and set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add sweet potatoes. Boil until very tender, about 12-15 minutes. Drain the sweet potatoes. In a large bowl, with a hand-held mixer or in a stand mixer, whip together cooked sweet potatoes, butter, brown sugar, non-dairy milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt until smooth. Add more non-dairy milk if needed. Transfer the whipped sweet potatoes to your prepared baking dish and smooth out into an even layer. Top with a single layer of vegan marshmallows. Bake for 25 minutes, or until marshmallows are puffed up and golden brown.

