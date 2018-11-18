17 High-Fashion Designers’ Favorite Model Muses

Fashion muses are nothing new; these are the models or influential women who inspire designers and their collections. Hubert de Givenchy had Audrey Hepburn (you can thank them for the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s opening dress), Yves Saint Laurent had Betty Catroux, and Jean Paul Gaultier had Madonna.
While the word muse has faded out of style, it’s clear that designers still favor certain models. Though it may seem like the Hadid sisters are on every catwalk, their tight alliances lie in the work they do off the runway—think Tommy x Gigi or of the Tommy Hilfiger campaigns they keep doing season after season.
A big indicator of designers’ favorites is the Met Gala. Who shows up with which designer is a big deal, since the Met Gala is invite-only. (Though there are rumors that one can attend for $30,000 a ticket.) The first Monday in May shows which designers think which top models best represent their brand as a whole. If models are dressed for more than one Met Gala by the same designer, that is basically like the designer sticking a “This is my favorite model” pin on them (see Lily Aldridge and Michael Kors).
Another way to spot whom a designer is really vibing with is on the red carpet or on social media. If a model constantly wears the same designer, she is intentionally or unintentionally saying that there is a mutual appreciation. It’s the same on social media; it is super easy to tell which models and designers are friends in real life. Bella Hadid and Virgil Abloh are clearly friends. From the parties and events they attend together to her helping tease his Nike collaboration, there is clear evidence on Instagram.
We have rounded up these special and coveted designer-model friendships and working relationships to show that there are favorites in the fashion world. It is not always catty, but you cannot help who you work or get along well with, and that goes for any industry.
Alexander Wang—Kaia Gerber
Prabal Gurung—Ashley Graham
Olivier Rousteing—Cindy Bruna
Karl Lagerfeld—Lily-Rose Depp
The creative director of Chanel, Lagerfeld, cited Depp's mother, Vanessa Paradis, as a long-time muse of the famed French house. It only makes sense that 19-year-old Depp became the youngest ambassador for the brand.
Although she did not walk in the last show, she was one of the first to wear a look from the new collection. She also starred in the N°5 L'EAU perfume campaign film in 2016.
He revealed that his favorite young women are named after his cat, Choupette.
"There are people I call my Choupettes...she [Luna Bijl], and the daughter of Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp, they are my Choupettes," said Lagerfeld.
Depp mimed the same sentiments, as she's known the creative director for most of her life.
"I’ve known [Karl] since I was eight—he’s definitely somebody who has been in my life since I was little. I definitely have a lot of Chanel memories growing up," said Depp.
Maira Grazia Chiuri—Adwoa Aboah
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana—Kitty Spencer
The duo behind Italian house Dolce & Gabbana love Princess Diana's 27-year-old neice—and we can't blame them; she's royalty.
She walked in the brand's Fall/Winter '18 Alta Moda show in Italy and posted a video of her emotionally crying happy tears during her fitting with the caption, "Happy tears & laughter! My Alta Moda fitting for @dolcegabbana 🌹 I was so overwhelmed by the beauty of their creation and the honor of being ‘Lucia’ in their I Promessi Sposi-inspired show yesterday. I adore this group of people @tabithasimmons @stefanogabbana & Domenico Dolce ♥️."
She appeared in D&G's Spring/Summer '18 campaign, too. And on the runway, Spencer graced the catwalk for the house's latest Spring/Summer '19 Ready-to-Wear Collection.
Michael Kors—Lily Aldridge
Jason Wu—Emily Ratajkowski
Jeremy Scott—Gigi Hadid
Donatella Versace—Irina Shayk
Brandon Maxwell—Karlie Kloss
Virgil Abloh—Bella Hadid
Tommy Hilfiger—Hailey Baldwin
Anthony Vaccarello—Kate Moss
Ralph Lauren—Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Zac Posen—Kate Upton
For Posen's Spring/Summer '18 iPhone video campaign and lookbook, he recruited voluptuous model Kate Upton. A couple of months after the short film was released, the two paired up again for the Met Gala in New York City, where he dressed her in one of his creations.
Diane von Furstenberg—Jourdan Dunn
