Love You Dad: 12 Fashion Insiders With Famous Fathers

Father’s Day is just around the corner (it’s this Sunday, people!), which got us thinking about some of fashion’s most famous father-daughter pairings. Some are pretty obvious— like Nicole Richie and her soul crooner father Lionel Richie, whom she lovingly refers to as “L-train”—while others aren’t nearly as well-publicized.

For instance, did you know that celebrity-loved jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer is the daughter of the president and CEO of Universal Studios, Ron Meyer? Or that Moda Operandi’s Lauren Santo Domingo is the daughter of Ron Davis, the man who founded sparkling water brand Perrier?

Click through the gallery above to learn what other fashion insiders have famous and powerful fathers. You’ll probably be just as surprised as we were!

