With fashion week kicking off imminently we definitely have fashion on the brain. Designers around New York City are in full-on non-stop work mode in anticipation of showing off their Spring 2014 collections. Which had us wondering—when top American designers do get to take a break and head home–where are they resting their heads?
It turns out hard work really does pay off as fashion designers also have a thing for seriously luxe living accommodations. From Zac Posen’s to-die-for West Village townhouse to Vera Wang’s Beverly Hills mansion, when fashion’s biggest stars do get downtime they are naturally doing it in style.
Scroll through to go inside 12 insanely fabulous fashion designer homes.
ALEXANDER WANG'S DOWNTOWN NYC APT: Featured in W magazine, Alexander Wang’s Soho apartment is the essence of cool. His elegant mix of vintage and modern combined with his stylish use of sumptuous textures creates a very luxurious look that doesn't feel over-the-top. Neutral colors, fur throws, and lavish rugs invite you to sink in.
VERA WANG'S BEVERLY HILLS MANSION: Vera Wang told Harper’s Bazaar that her recent Beverly Hills real-estate purchase is not going to be her new residence, but rather a retreat from hectic New York City where she works. The sleek vacation house with it’s floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking the Pacific Ocean was just what she needed.
DONNA KARAN'S NYC PAD: Featured in Elle Décor Spain, Donna Karan’s New York City apartment is the
ultimate style sanctuary serving as both a spa retreat and a homey pad. She incorporates Asian influences
into the interior, which gives the space a tranquil vibe. The best feature of the house? Karan had a whole wing transformed into a
spa with a room for yoga and meditation. She said, “It’s my sanctuary, the clam to my
chaos."
KATE SPADE'S NYC VINTAGE PALACE: Designer Kate Spade let The Selby get a glimpse into her charming New York City home. Both her and her husband, creative directory
Andy Spade’s style comes together with a playful use of color and plenty of
vintage influences. We especially love
their brave use of colors, collections of wall art, and graphic patterns found all
throughout the space.
JILL STUART'S LUXURY NYC OASIS: Jill Stuart’s Manhattan abode is filled with a combination of custom, designer, vintage, and auction bought pieces. The designer who opened up her home to Elle Décor is known for her flirty dresses favored by celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth, and Leighton Meester. She brightened up her simple yet elegant home with splashes of color and striking artwork.
ZAC POSEN'S WEST VILLAGE BROWNSTONE: “A country home in New York” is how Zac Posen refers to his West Village brownstone. The New York Times took readers inside the designer’s quaint, yet luxurious home that takes a break from the high society style Posen is known for.
ANNA SUI'S NYC PENTHOUSE: Anna Sui is not one to be afraid of mixing prints, so when she opened her door to Elle Décor no one was too surprised when they stepped inside her funky black and white Manhattan penthouse. If we have one takeaway, it is that wallpaper can be seriously cool.
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG'S LIVE/WORK NYC HEADQUARTERS: Diane von Furstenberg’s live/work space is perched atop her
Meatpacking District corporate headquarters, according to Architectural Digest. The
rooms are filled with the rugs she designed for the Rug Company and souvenirs
she’s collected from her travels. The designer’s love of art is apparent, and the apartment includes a portrait of Von Furstenberg by Andy Warhol and a Salvador Dali lips sofa.
RALPH LAUREN'S MANHATTAN DIGS: Recently in Elle Décor, Ralph Lauren showed off his newly invigorated Manhattan apartment bursting with American glamor. Naturally, his home features plenty of furniture from his name brand collection as well as antiques and unique collectibles like an original Star Wars storm trooper.
MICHAEL KORS' WEST VILLAGE PENTHOUSE: After working with color and pattern all day many designers like to come home to a neutral and minimalist environment. Michael Kors it turns out is no exception, as revealed in an In Style spread. The designer did add many personal touches with a nod to the seventies “because that’s when I think New York was so much fun,” he explained.
CYNTHIA ROWLEY'S NYC TOWNHOUSE: Could designer Cynthia Rowley be anymore fabulous. Apparently we only knew the half of it because when she opened up her New York City Greek Revival townhouse to Elle Decor we discovered that she has a pool in her backyard. In NYC standards, it really doesn't get any better than that.
DEREK LAM'S SOHO LOFT: We aren't surprised that designer Derek Lam's Soho loft (very near his namesake retail store) is chock full of expert design juxtapositions. Harper's Bazaar opened the doors to Lam's space to discover a mix of antiques and modern minimalism finds.