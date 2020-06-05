These Career Advice Books Will Help You Learn How to Break Into The Fashion Industry

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion is one of the most sought-after industries to work in, but it’s also one of the most competitive. Having a passion and goal-oriented path are both essential to breaking into the business, but being extra well-informed and educated only gives you extra brownie points when it comes to breaking into the job of your dreams. There is certainly no shortage of jobs in fashion, from buying to styling, merchandising, and marketing.

Naturally, getting as much hands-on experience in the field—whether via an internship, part-time job or apprenticing is key to landing the career of your dreams, if you’re unsure of where to begin your journey to success—let alone to discover the exact role that’s right for you—- reading up on some of the tricks of the trade from industry experts is a great way to help you get some guidance on the right path for you and your future.

From candid tell-all’s from some of fashion’s most influential leaders, from practical tips to help you refine your resume and stand out among your peers, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite fashion career advice books that are sure to help you gain more insight and ensure that you get a leg up when it comes time for the big interview.

1. The Teen Vogue Handbook: An Insider's Guide to Careers in Fashion

Straight from the editors at Teen Vogue, this hefty handbook is chock full of practical advice, personal anecdotes, and guidance to help you learn more about the industry. The book features an array of stylish photography, personal profiles of industry leaders, and plenty of practical tips to break into the biz like a pro.

2. The Fashion Designer Survival Guide

For those with an ardent passion for design, this handy book will help you learn insider tricks and tips from experienced individuals who have become successful in the industry. The book features profiles and tips from top designers including Donna Karan and Tommy Hilfiger.

3. The Fashion Careers Guidebook: A Guide to Every Career in the Fashion Industry and How to Get It

If you know you want to be fashion in some sort of capacity, but aren’t exactly sure in which arena, this comprehensive guide will help you define your path and articulate your goals to get there. It outlines and describes just about every job imaginable in the industry, offering helpful tips, tricks, and anecdotes from the pros to help guide you.