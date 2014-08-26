The 50 Most Fun Fashion Brands to Follow on Instagram

When it comes to getting a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making your favorite fashion brands come to life, Instagram is—hands-down—the place to go. Whether you want to see exclusive backstage peeks before a runway show, the newest products before they hit selves, or styling inspiration for items you have in your closet, you can pretty much find it all by following exceptionally stylish fashion labels on Insta.

The 50 brands we’ve highlighted here will appeal to all sorts of fashion fans—we’ve included high-end labels like Marc Jacobs, DVF, Dannijo, and Phillip Lim; affordable favorites like ASOS, Zara, Urban Outfitters, and Nasty Gal, and lots of others in between, like Birkenstock (it’s a given that their Insta would be awesome right now), Citizens of Humanity (they’ve mastered the flat lay!), and shoepalooza label Jeffrey Campbell.

Instead of having you weed through the insane amount of fashion brands on Instagram, we’ve rounded up 50 of the most stylish ones around. Make sure to hit the “follow” button!