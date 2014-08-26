StyleCaster
The 50 Most Fun Fashion Brands to Follow on Instagram

Kristen Bousquet
by
When it comes to getting a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making your favorite fashion brands come to life, Instagram is—hands-down—the place to go. Whether you want to see exclusive backstage peeks before a runway show, the newest products before they hit selves, or styling inspiration for items you have in your closet, you can pretty much find it all by following exceptionally stylish fashion labels on Insta.

The 50 brands we’ve highlighted here will appeal to all sorts of fashion fans—we’ve included high-end labels like Marc Jacobs, DVF, Dannijo, and Phillip Lim; affordable favorites like ASOS, Zara, Urban Outfitters, and Nasty Gal, and lots of others in between, like Birkenstock (it’s a given that their Insta would be awesome right now), Citizens of Humanity (they’ve mastered the flat lay!), and shoepalooza label Jeffrey Campbell.

Instead of having you weed through the insane amount of fashion brands on Instagram, we’ve rounded up 50 of the most stylish ones around. Make sure to hit the “follow” button!

Club Monaco, @clubmonaco

Birkenstock, @birkenstockusa

Brandy Melville, @brandymelvilleusa

Marc Jacobs, @marcjacobsintl

ASOS, @asos

Steve Madden, @stevemadden

J.Crew, @jcrew

Urban Outfitters, @urbanoutfitters

Missguided, @missguided

3.1 Phillip Lim, @31philliplim

For Love and Lemons, @forloveandlemons

Piperlime, @piperlime

DKNY, @dkny

LNA Clothing, @lnaclothing

Nordstrom, @nordstrom

Oasis, @oasisfashion

Citizens of Humanity, @ctznsofhumanity

Shopbop, @shopbop

Diane von Furstenberg, @dvf

Desigual, @desigual

Rebecca Minkoff, @rebeccaminkoff

Whitne Eve, @officialwhitneyeve

Dannijo, @dannijo

Tibi, @tibipr

Mango, @mango

Daily Look, @dailylook

Parker, @parkernewyork

Jeffery Campbell, @jeffreycampbell

American Apparel, @americanapparelusa

Madewell, @madewell1937

Rebecca Taylor, @rebeccataylornyc

Joie, @joie_clothing

Kate Spade, @katespadeny

MINKPINK, @official_minkpink

Cynthia Rowley, @cynthia_rowley

NastyGal, @nastygal

Karen Walker, @karen_walker

BB Dakota, @bbdakota

Jill Stuart, @jillstuart

Free People, @freepeople

Anthropologie, @anthropologie

Zara, @zara_worldwide

Finders Keepers, @finderskeepersthelabel

Wildfox, @wildfoxcouture

Aritzia, @aritzia

LF, @lfstores

Alex & Ani, @alexandani

Paige Denim, @paigedenim

Farfetch, @farfetch

