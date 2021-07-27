10 Fashion Brands TikTok Has ~Officially~ Fallen Madly in Love With

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not going to lie — I’ve found myself low-key addicted to TikTok within the last few months (I know, I know, I’m pretty late to the game), but I know I’m definitely not alone. Sure, it may have taken me nearly an entire year just to figure out just exactly what the app was—let alone how to actually navigate through the platform’s endless content —- but alas, I’ve finally gotten the hang of it. This app has led me to discover some of my favorite beauty dupes, life-changing kitchen products on Amazon, and some affordable TikTok fashion brands that I would’ve probably never found left to my own devices.

Sure, a lot of these brand’s aesthetics are more aligned with the viral Y2K trends (i.e. low-rise jeans and butterfly clips) that are all the rage right now — the majority of which, I will not be revisiting — but there’s no denying that these TikTok-approved fashion brands have definitely helped me beef up my summer wardrobe on a budget.

From thrifting to antique stores and even novelty Amazon finds, I absolutely live for a treasure hunt, and every time I open TikTok, I feel like I’m on a virtual one —- enhance the aforementioned fixation with the app. While many of these viral fashion brands and individual products are perpetually sold out thanks to their numerous online endorsements, it’s worth having them on your radar so you can always check for restocks and sales.

Okay, so Amazon isn’t exactly a “brand,” but there are SO many TikTok-famous fashion styles to score on Amazon. For a consolidated list, you can check out their tightly curated “Internet-Famous” hub to find the pieces you saw on the app.

Antopmen Spaghetti Strap Knit Midi Dress

Our fashion and lifestyle editor, Bella loves to find dupes for coveted designer pieces, and she’s currently obsessed with this $22 Cult Gaia dress dupe.

American Eagle has gone absolutely viral since TikTokers on a budget started raving about the heritage brand’s under-the-radar must-haves (especially their perpetually sold-out curvy mom jeans). IYKYK, and if you don’t click the link below find out what all the hype is about.

AE Curvy Mom Jeans

These $30 mom jeans have been sold out on and off for the past year thanks to blowing up on TikTok, and we can confirm they’re totally worth the hype.

There’s a reason Frankie’s Bikinis fashion-leaning swimwear has been dominating the space for years — but even their nonaquatic pieces (including sweater sets and vegan leather styles) have become a major talking point on the ‘Tok as of late.

Frankie’s Bikini Cherie Cardigan

Um, a cardigan and bikini combo??? Yes, Yes, Yes. I’m officially calling that this will be the next big swimwear trend to take over.

Princess Polly’s trend-forward and undoubtedly influencer-inspired collections are not to be missed — especially by stylish TikTokers with an eagle eye. From asymmetrical denim styles to chic going-out tops, Princess Polly’s got it all.

Princess Polly Holly Asymmetric Straight-Leg Jeans

Similar to the Agolde style, these TikToker-approved crisscross hem jeans also feature a vintage-inspired straight leg.

It’s no wonder Girlfriend Collective quickly rose to fame in the TikTok Community — the lifestyle and activewear brand is size-inclusive, sustainable, eco-friendly, and, of course downright chic.

Girlfriend Collective Compression High Rise Leggings

These cute AF leggings look good on literally everyone, but they’re also totally functional — perfect for sweaty runs, hot yoga, errand-running, and everything in between.

I’ve been a fan of this formerly under-the-radar label for years, so it comes as no surprise that TikTok helped it rise to the true fandom it deserves. ASTR The Label’s feminine yet elevated pieces are perfect for just about any occasion, whether it be a first date or your first day back at the office.

Bria Floral Embroidered Sweater Top

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more darling (and summer-friendly) sweater. *Adding to cart.*

Ever since I discovered this luxe streetwear brand in 2020, I haven’t been able to get enough. The brand has actually been around forever — they’re in charge of all the university and Disneyland merch just to name a couple of claims to fame, but their ready-to-wear collections are seriously next-level.

Look NYC Canvas Boiler Suit

I got this chic (and super comfy) jumpsuit last year, I can honestly say it’s been the piece I’ve worn most for the past year.

Arguably ~the~ brand responsible for one of 2021’s hottest trends — the crossover waist line — Aerie’s signature crossover leggings and swimwear literally blew up this year on TikTok. It’s been hard for the brand to keep them in stock, so don’t hesitate to get them while you can.

Aerie Real Me Crossover Leggings

Okay, so you may be thinking that $45 is a reasonable price that doesn’t really require a dupe, but the quest for an alternative for this wildly popular pair was brought about because of well, just how popular they became (thanks in part to Tik-fluencer, Hannah Schlenker). They’ve been sold out on and off since last Fall, and while they get re-stocked once in a blue moon, it may not be worth holding your breath for the deal (as amazing as they may be).

With a slew of social-media-friendly categories and capsule collections like “Fit For Selfies,” and “Shop by Mood,” it’s no wonder this Gen-Z ~and~ millennial-approved brand has become famous on TikTok. Aside from whimsical styles you literally can’t find anywhere else, the price points are also pretty hard to beat. For extra savings use the code Stylecaster20 at checkout for 20 percent off your order!

Color Lollipop Green Flare Pants

Okay, where on earth would you ever find a special pair of printed trousers like these? And for just $26 a pop? It’s no wonder all of TikTok is swooning over Cider.

I hate this word (but sometimes it’s the only thing that truly fits the bill) but Aritizia’s pieces are unofficially designed for the quintessential “cool girl.” Their selection of premium vegan leather styles has been in and out of stock with regularity thanks to TikTok’s obsession with the retailer.

Wilfred Vegan Leather REBEL Pant

I know it’s hot AF right now in most of the country, but mark my word — these vegan leather trousers are MINE come fall.