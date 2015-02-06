10 Fashion Brands That Make Kick-Ass Workout Clothes

You don’t have to be a gym junkie to appreciate what a good pair of leggings, a sports bra, sneakers, and sports jacket can do for a girl’s wardrobe. Thanks to a bevy of fashion labels launching exercise lines, modern activewear isn’t just for working out–it’s also kind of perfect for running errands, casual weekend brunches, and on any day there’s even the slimmest possibility you’ll step inside a gym.

But that doesn’t mean to say you’re compromising on style to feel comfortable. While others around you might be happy to lose their fashion game whenever they wear active clothes, your fitness ensembles are every bit as thought out as the rest of your wardrobe.

Thankfully, more and more fashion labels seem to be dabbling in activewear, with high fashion brands and budget labels taking on the casual category. Here we rounded up 10 of our favorites!