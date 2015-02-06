10 Fashion Brands That Make Kick-Ass Workout Clothes

You don’t have to be a gym junkie to appreciate what a good pair of leggings, a sports bra, sneakers, and sports jacket can do for a girl’s wardrobe. Thanks to a bevy of fashion labels launching exercise lines, modern activewear isn’t just for working out–it’s also kind of perfect for running errands, casual weekend brunches, and on any day there’s even the slimmest possibility you’ll step inside a gym.
But that doesn’t mean to say you’re compromising on style to feel comfortable. While others around you might be happy to lose their fashion game whenever they wear active clothes, your fitness ensembles are every bit as thought out as the rest of your wardrobe.
Thankfully, more and more fashion labels seem to be dabbling in activewear, with high fashion brands and budget labels taking on the casual category. Here we rounded up 10 of our favorites!
If you ever needed proof that activewear isn't just for the gym, this shot of Chiara Ferragni at Paris Fashion Week is it. Keep scrolling to shop the best fashion-meets-fitness brands.
Photo: Style Du Monde
Theory has long been a favorite with working women, but with the introduction of active brand Theory+ late last August, the label is now taking women from the boardroom to barre classes. Like the main line, Theory+ is modern and utilitarian.
Zing Bra, $75; at Theory+
Finders Keepers, the fashion label by the same people who make budget-friendly brand Cameo, just released an activewear component at the end of 2015. It's filled with fun prints and mix-and-match separates.
Finders Keepers Run the World Bra, $99; at Fashion Bunker
Norma Kamali is normally known for swimwear, but this designer is actually completely wellness-obsessed. She sells natural beauty products and her own healthy juices, and hosts wellness-focused seminars with experts at her wellness cafe in New York City. So it really came as little surprise when Kamali decided to launch an activewear collection in 2014.
Spliced Diagnal Capri Tights, $160; at Norma Kamali
Forever 21 isn't just for cute Friday night frocks and cheap accessories, it's also a great place to pick up cute activewear on a budget.
Color-Striped Workout Legging, $22.90; at Forever 21
We Are Handsome is an Australian swimwear label stocked by all the big online stores, including ASOS, Shopbop, SSENSE, and MATCHESFASHION.com. The label's wacky swimwear prints carry over onto the activewear collection, adding a fun vibe to tights, sports bras, gym tops, and all the essentials you need to get sweaty.
We Are Handsome The White Knight Sports Bra, $88; at Shopbop
H&M fans, it's time to broaden your H&M haul to include gymwear. The fast fashion brand's activewear offering is super low fi, mainly sticking to flattering shapes and wearable colors that will work for runners and ladies who lift. Plus, pieces are better quality than you'd expect from the under-$60 price tags.
Jacket, $59.95; at H&M
Lisa Marie Fernandez, the designer who pioneered the use of neoprene in swimwear has just debuted an activewear collection with Net-a-Porter. Exposed zips and a sporty, minimalist vibe set this workoutwear apart from many of its more brightly-printed competitors.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Micro Fiber Sports Bra, $195; at Net-a-Porter
T by Alexander Wang might be the uniform of lazy Saturday brunches everywhere. This casual diffusion line offers plenty of pieces that aren't gym appropriate, but also lots of sports bras, tights, and sweats that will up your fitness game.
T by Alexander Wang High Intensity Sports Bra, $87; at Shopbop
Stylestalker, the boutique affordable label recently picked up by Shopbop, also offers a streetwear-inspired activewear line.
Stylestalker Active Champs Sports Bra, $49; at Shopbop
Stella McCartney's longstanding fitness collaboration with Adidas pioneered the fashion x fitness space back in 2004. Today it's a favorite with well-dressed gym-goers and Saturday morning errand-runners.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Woven Shorts, $45; at Stylerunner