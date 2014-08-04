StyleCaster
21 Fashion Bloggers With the Most Stylish Tattoos

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Start slideshow

Obviously, we look to fashion bloggers for inspiration when it comes to planning our outfits, but it seems many are also good sources to gleaning tattoo inspiration? Of course, we’re not suggesting that you run out and get inked because bloggers are doing it—let’s remember that tattoos are having a very trendy moment right now with young women—but if it’s something you’ve been thinking about, it could be a good place to start.

More bloggers than you probably think are tatted up, and—while some cover it up—others choose to bare them all in their outfit posts. From Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad to Aimee Song of Song of Style, these stylish girls show off some seriously cool tattoo designs—big and small, simple and detailed—that are worth checking out, even if it’s just to admire a cool adornment.

To that end, we’ve rounded up 21 fashion bloggers who have the coolest tattoos. Check them out, and let us know: Do you think tats are getting too trendy, or do you love them? 

1 of 21

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: Katalina Girl

Photo: Scent of Obsession

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Hanneli

Photo: Late Afternoon

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Le Blog De Betty

Photo: Dani Song

Photo: Heart and Bleeker

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Photo: Jestem Kasia

Photo: Blonde Bedhead

Photo: Look De Pernille

Photo: Karla's Closet

Photo: Cocorosa

Photo: Pop of Style

Photo: The Style Devil

