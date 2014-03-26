It’s a Style-Off! Watch Two Fashion Bloggers Style Their Perfect Spring Break Outfits

Dressing for Spring Break is all about mastering easy, versatile, relaxed outfits that still look put-together—and we know that probably sounds easier than it actually is. With all the light layering pieces, bright colors, printed fabrics, and varied silhouettes, it can be a little overwhelming to try to pin down a signature look for your long awaited vacation.

To tackle the Spring Break dressing dilemma, we’ve teamed up with two amazing fashion bloggers and Macy’s MStyleLab, which features brands such as Jessica Simpson, American Rag, Material Girl and more. The plan? To host a full-on style-off in our studio using tons of amazing pieces from Macy’s MStyleLab to craft outfits that are perfect for the new season.

Our first blogger stylist is Laura Ellner from On The Racks. Laura describes her spring style as being really laid-back and casual, but still stylish and a little edgy. She loves layering, playing with proportion, and accessorizing with fun hats, structured sunglasses, and stacked jewelry. She’s also a master of the “half tuck,” which is a great way to pull off the “I woke up like this” look with a slouchy T-shirt or tank top.

Our second blogger stylist is Jessica Sturdy from Bows & Sequins. Jessica’s spring style is romantic and feminine, but still relaxed and easy to wear. She loves to play with color and prints, which is a great way to experiment with all the season’s colorful new pieces, like skater skirts and slim cut jackets.

Watch the video above to get a behind-the-scenes look at how these bloggers put together their best Spring Break outfits—and then let us know which look you like the best!

For more information on our relationship with Macy’s MStyleLab: cmp.ly/3