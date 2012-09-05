12 Top Fashion Bloggers Model Their Must-Haves For Fall

Labor Day has come and gone, marking the official beginning of our transition into fall. For many of us, this means trading in our T-shirts for trench coats, sarongs for scarves and rosé for hot toddies. Spring may best be know for cleaning, but for the fashion set, fall is the season of reinvention, when one embraces new looks and splurges (selectively) on key pieces. From knee-high boots and oversized leather totes to chunky knit sweaters and tweed pants, this is the season to experiment with proportions and textures, and — above all — take some risks.

Rather than adhere to the old, outdated rules of the trade (see: no whites after Labor Day) and mourn summer’s loves lost, we’re embracing the new season and all the fearless fashion it has to offer. As such, it only seemed natural to to pick the brains of the modern-day experts who live, breathe and blog fashion. More and more, these style-setters truly do seem to be the ones with their fingers most immediately on the collective pulse.

Here, we invited twelve of our favorite fashion bloggers to show us two of their must-have items for fall: one tried-and-true item they pull out of the closet wear year after year, and one new drool-worthy purchase they couldn’t resist snapping up.

Read on to see which new fall pieces get these bloggers going …

Photography by: Nick Onken

Editorial Director: Marni Golden

Hair & Makeup by: Tovah Avigail