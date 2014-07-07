30 Times Fashion Bloggers Reminded Us How Much They Love Food

If you’re keeping up with even one fashion bloggger on Instagram, odds are you’ve noticed that—apart from images of their outfits, their vacations, and a whole bunch of flay lays—they’re quite fond of posting artfully-aranged pictures of food.

In fact, posting food porn (usually accompanied by a cute hashtag like #nom, #nomnom, or even #nomnomnom) seems to be a requirement to be a fashion blogger given the staggering number of images of foods that might seem fairly mundane if they hadn’t so aggressively been co-opted by the style set (bowls filled with berries, avocado toast, three perfect tacos, and an abundance of ice cream cones and toppings-heavy cups of fro-yo.

Come to think of it, the real question isn’t why fashion bloggers love food so much, but rather how in the world they all stay so svelte given the stream of huge brunches, extravagant dinners and endless treats they post.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Instagram photos from our favorite bloggers where they reminded us that although they’re in shape, they really love food—or at least they love how pretty it all looks laid out on the table.