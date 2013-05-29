Fashion Bloggers and Brand Collaborations: 15 of Our Favorites (So Far!)

In the saturated landscape of style bloggers, there are few things more celebrated than scoring a collaboration with a major fashion brand.

From designing and modeling to simply hosting fancy soirees, bloggers have descended upon the retail marketplace in a huge way, becoming the most sought-after partners for big brands, next to well-known designers like Prabal Gurung (who designed for Target) and Maison Martin Margiela (who brought its avant-garde creations to H&M).

In some cases, brands seem to prefer influential style bloggers over established designers— especially when said bloggers have resounding a social media presence, like Swedish style blogger Elin Kling, who collaborated on a collection with H&M in late 2011, as well as Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller), street style photographer Garance Doré, and Rumi Neely of FashionToast, who designed a capsule collection for Dannijo and appeared in ads for Forever 21.

Wendy Nguyen of Wendy’s Lookbook is the a recent blogger to score a collaboration, having teamed up with high-end jewelry brand Tacori. “Personally, I feel that the fashion blogging community has a lot to offer. We help curate, share trends, and have an intimate connection with our readers,” Wendy told us of the blogger/brand partnerships trend.

“I’d love to see more style blogger and brand collaborations, but only if it makes sense. When both parties share the same values and appreciates each other’s communities, the results most likely will be incredibly meaningful and impactful.” Click through the gallery above to see 15 blogger-brand collaborations that we’ve particularly liked, and let us know which ones are your favorites!

