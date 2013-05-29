Fashion Bloggers and Brand Collaborations: 15 of Our Favorites (So Far!)

In the saturated landscape of style bloggers, there are few things more celebrated than scoring a collaboration with a major fashion brand.
From designing and modeling to simply hosting fancy soirees, bloggers have descended upon the retail marketplace in a huge way, becoming the most sought-after partners for big brands, next to well-known designers like Prabal Gurung (who designed for Target) and Maison Martin Margiela (who brought its avant-garde creations to H&M).
In some cases, brands seem to prefer influential style bloggers over established designers— especially when said bloggers have resounding a social media presence, like Swedish style blogger Elin Kling, who collaborated on a collection with H&M in late 2011, as well as Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller), street style photographer Garance Doré, and Rumi Neely of FashionToast, who designed a capsule collection for Dannijo and appeared in ads for Forever 21.
Wendy Nguyen of Wendy’s Lookbook is the a recent blogger to score a collaboration, having teamed up with high-end jewelry brand Tacori. “Personally, I feel that the fashion blogging community has a lot to offer. We help curate, share trends, and have an intimate connection with our readers,” Wendy told us of the blogger/brand partnerships trend.
“I’d love to see more style blogger and brand collaborations, but only if it makes sense. When both parties share the same values and appreciates each other’s communities, the results most likely will be incredibly meaningful and impactful.” Click through the gallery above to see 15 blogger-brand collaborations that we’ve particularly liked, and let us know which ones are your favorites!
In November 2011, Leandra Medine, AKA The Man Repeller, teamed up with London brand SIX to create a spiked platform heel she described as "undergoing acupuncture."
April 2012 saw the arrival of The Man Repeller's next big collaboration, with jewelry brand Dannijo. "This entire collection is a means to obtain more than two eyes and
represents the notion of taking what is inevitably there: ergo, two eyes
of your face, two sisters on your family tree, and skewing or
duplicating it," Medine wrote at the time of the line's release.
H&M's first blogger collaboration made complete sense, as they decided to team up with fellow Swedish style icon Elin Kling, who runs the blog Style by Kling.
Following her incredibly successful collaboration with H&M in April 2012, Kling teamed up with Guess by Marciano for the brand's first-ever collaboration with anyone, not just bloggers.
In August 2012, style blogger Garance Doré (and partner of fellow famous fashion blogger, Sartorialist Scott Schuman) launched a collection of whimsically designed handbags, iPhone cases, and other cute accessories for Kate Spade New York.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Garance Doré for Kate Spade
In November 2011, Fashion Foie Gras blogger Emily Johnston designed a handbag for Coach. "A passionate blogger, me, teamed up with one of the leading brands in
America, Coach, to create a bag with the blogger in mind," Johnston wrote when the bag launched. "My history
with the brand stretches as far back as my earliest memories in life. It
was a brand which every female in my family swore by, particularly my
mother."
Photo:
Feel More Better/
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni, aka The Blonde Salad, teamed up with Yves Saint Laurent Beauty in November 2012 to promote its Teint Touche Eclat foundation.
FashionToast blogger Rumi Neely collaborated with Dannijo in 2010 on a limited-edition six-piece line of jewelry.
Neely became a face of Forever 21 in 2010, and appeared on billboards in Times Square for the fast fashion retailer.
We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein teamed up with Tibi in May 2013 to promote the brand's Summer 2013 collection, which is filled with patterned blazers and slouchy shorts.
Norwegian model, street style photographer, and blogger Hanneli Mustaparta partnered with Calvin Klein in May 2012 to launch the brand's first Tumblr. The blogger is also spotted regularly out and about wearing the label.
Aimee Song of style blog Song of Style teamed up with Botkier to model handbags for their Spring 2013 lookbook.
Photo:
Botkier/Botkier
Christina Caradona, the blogger behind Trop Rouge, teamed up with shoe brand Swedish Hasbeens to model their clog collaboration with fabric label Marimekko in May 2013. "Swedish Hasbeens is a brand I’ve always loved, and I love Marimekko because it’s got a very retro vibe and it’s very '60s-inspired," Caradona told StyleCaster. "I like working with brands that I can relate to, and my readers can know as well from my blog."
Jak &Jil street style photographer/blogger Tommy Ton designed two bags for Club Monaco in March 2012, and then shot international denizens wearing his creations.
Wendy Nguyen of style blog Wendy's Lookbook partnered with high-end jewelry brand Tacori in May 2013 to be the brand's first-ever blogger ambassador. "For my blog, I want to take my readers on a journey, a narrative via photographs and text to create a virtual experience that we can share together" Nguyen told StyleCaster. "My style tends to lean towards classic and tailored, so I greatly appreciate Tacori's timeless yet modern designs. Along with beautiful designs, Tacori is a brand that tells stories."