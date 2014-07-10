StyleCaster
50 Blogger Looks That Prove Stripes Are Everything This Summer

Kristen Bousquet
From crop tops to gladiator sandals, there are some summery trends that really just make summer feel like summer when you’re wearing them. This season, stripes have joined that list.

Face it, there’s really no better feeling like tossing on a good striped tee and a pair of denim cut-off shorts and strolling out the door on a hot, sunny Saturday.  The best part about stripes the feeling of ease they convey: You can pair ’em with just about any other item in your closet, from grungy, ripped jeans to a flowy, floral skirt.

On top of the trend being incredibly easy to style, there are also a slew of different variations you can take on the theme: bold or narrow stripes, knits, semi-sheer fabrics, you get the gist. We saw stripes everywhere on the Spring 2014 runways—from Tibi and Peter Som—and now that we’re in the full-on heat of summer, there are also street style and fashion blogger looks a-plenty from which to draw some “real girl” inspiration.

Click through our gallery to see some of the season’s best stripe-y outfits to copy, from names like Sincerely Jules, Gal Meets Glam, and more!

 

1 of 50

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Alicia Fashionista

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Blonde Bedhead

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Kastor and Pollux

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Keiko Lynn

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: I Go by Frankie

Photo: Frassy

Photo: Harper & Harley

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Pauline

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Gabrifresh

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Ready Two Wear

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: 2014 MARCEL FLORUSS

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Rio Etc

Photo: TIAGO PETRIK

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Sanna Tranlov

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Sequins and Stripes

Photo: Style Me Grasie

Photo: Sylvia G Photography

Photo: The Native Fox

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: The Cherry Blossom Girl

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: The Daleigh

Photo: Viva Luxury

