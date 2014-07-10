50 Blogger Looks That Prove Stripes Are Everything This Summer

From crop tops to gladiator sandals, there are some summery trends that really just make summer feel like summer when you’re wearing them. This season, stripes have joined that list.

Face it, there’s really no better feeling like tossing on a good striped tee and a pair of denim cut-off shorts and strolling out the door on a hot, sunny Saturday. The best part about stripes the feeling of ease they convey: You can pair ’em with just about any other item in your closet, from grungy, ripped jeans to a flowy, floral skirt.

On top of the trend being incredibly easy to style, there are also a slew of different variations you can take on the theme: bold or narrow stripes, knits, semi-sheer fabrics, you get the gist. We saw stripes everywhere on the Spring 2014 runways—from Tibi and Peter Som—and now that we’re in the full-on heat of summer, there are also street style and fashion blogger looks a-plenty from which to draw some “real girl” inspiration.

Click through our gallery to see some of the season’s best stripe-y outfits to copy, from names like Sincerely Jules, Gal Meets Glam, and more!