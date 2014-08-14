Finally: A Fashion Blogger Admits To Photoshopping Pictures Of Herself

Most people are well aware of the fact that magazines and advertisements Photoshop images way beyond the bounds of reality. Well, it turns personal style bloggers are also feeling the pressure to retouch their images, too.

Dana Suchow, the blogger behind Do The Hot Pants, bravely admitted in a recent blog post that she Photoshops a lot of her images, retouching her photos to take a few inches off her waistline or smooth out her skin.

In a post titled “Photos I Wish I Didn’t Photoshop” Suchow writes: “I know it might only look like an inch or 2 removed from my waist, or a couple zits blurred here and there, but my stomach and my skin have been huge insecurities for me my entire life. So me revealing these images to you are a HUGE DEAL 4 ME & not to be taken lightly. I’m putting my flaws out there, as little or as big as they seem, so please respect that this isn’t easy for anyone.”

In the post Suchow shares the before and afters of various photos of herself she’s run on her blog, to show her readers the changes she has made to the photos.

To be sure, Photoshop has been in the news a lot in recent years, between major brands releasing pretty serious gaffes (ahem, Target) to, magazines being derided for creating an unhealthy body ideal for women, so it’s interesting to see that digital retouching now extends to style bloggers.

Head over to Do The Hot Pants to check out all of the before and after shots, not retouched and retouched, and let us know what you think. Suchow concluded her post with “You are a unique goddamn snowflake so never forget that!” We think that’s pretty great advice.