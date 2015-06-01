Your Cheat Sheet to the Best Launches, Premieres, and Trends This June

1. Governor’s Ball in New York City

Couldn’t make it to Coachella? You might want to think about heading to New York for the annual Governor’s Ball on June 5 to June 7. With performances by Drake, Florence and the Machine, The Black Keys, and Lana Del Ray to name a few,tickets for this year’s festival are selling fast.

2. All white everything.

We loved going all white for winter, so we’re psyched that top designers—including DKNY and Cushnie et Ochs—showcased crisp head-to-toe white looks on Spring 2015 runways.

3. The Giving Keys

From the moment we met The Giving Keys founder Caitlin Crosby, we’ve been obsessed. Her company employs homeless Americans to stamp inspiring words on repurposed keys that get sold and shared around the world as necklaces and bracelets. Today, The Giving Keys are carried in over 1,200 stores in the U.S. and internationally including Nordstrom, Fred Segal and Kitson. Shop all the inspiring pieces here.

4. Leave Your Mark by Aliza Licht

Meet the new go-to book for anyone who wants to work in the fashion industry. Aliza Licht, the brilliant voice behind DKNY PR Girl, shares everything she’s learned during her twenty-something years in the industry. If you’re a budding fashion industry superstar, get your highlighter ready and give it a read.

5. Summer sneakers

Give your feet a break from those six-inch heels and slip into a pair of sleek, It-girl approved white sneakers—we’re especially into this cool pair by K Swiss.

6. “Orange is the New Black” Season 3

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been counting down the days until “Orange is the New Black” comes back for season 3. The popular Netflix series has some serious plans for the new batch of episodes—which are set to be released June 12. Planning to go on a Netflix binge and lose all contact with the outside world? Based on the trailer, it’ll be worth it.

7. Culotte jumpsuits

We’re psyched that two of our favorite spring trends have morphed into one awesome piece with the culotte jumpsuit. Comfortable, versatile, and easy to wear from day to night, this style is flattering on pretty much everyone.

8. Father’s Day

The day to celebrate dad is quickly sneaking up on us—it’s June 21, people—so it’s definitely time to start thinking about gifts if you haven’t already.

9. The 10th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party

The 10th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party on New York’s Governor’s Island kicks off its 2015 season on Saturday, June 13th and Sunday, June 14th. At this beloved 1920’s Gatsby-inspired afternoon affair, guests can expect live music by Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra, along with dancing, costumes, and—of course—a variety of Golden Age cocktails showcasing St-Germain and Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wines. It’ll totally be the cat’s meow.

10. My Purseonality Bags by Kara Ross

Kara Ross has taken her bold, colorful clutches a step further with her cheeky new collection, “My Purseonality.” These bags come in several “characters” such as The Hipster, The Uptown Girl, and The Panda just to name a few — or you can customize your own design, but be ready for an investment—starting at $1,500, these handmade exotic skin babies don’t come cheap.

11. Dolce & Gabbana nail lacquer

“The most important finish to a woman’s look is her nails. Hands can be uniquely expressive: applying color to the nails highlights the hands’ movements and gestures with sensual appeal.” Truly passionate words spoken by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, referring to their gorgeous new nail lacquer palette of 41 shades from pale nudes to deep wine shades.

12. The Blend customizable perfume set

Fred Segal’s iconic custom perfume bar, The Blend, launched a new set that allows you to roll on pure fragrance oils in unique ways to create your very own customized scent. The collection comes with a glass stand and ten individual blends, plus easy-to-follow recipe cards that allow you to whip up signature fragrances in a matter of seconds.

13. Statement Denim

Head-to-toe was a huge runway trend for Spring 2015, and we’re loving the season’s assortment of cool frayed dresses, ’70s-style long denim skirts, and denim tees.