Fashion Advice and Insights for Every Single Zodiac Sign

Love it or hate it, astrology is many people’s guilty pleasure. Even though our horoscopes might not be completely spot-on every day, learning about your sign and chart can give you more in-depth insight into your own and other people’s personalities and proclivities—even some perspective on your love life! Personally, I’m a Sagittarius to a T. I’m optimistic, impulsive, energetic, and when it comes to fashion, I’m a total maximalist, always wearing bold colors and layers.
Personal style and clothing is individual and unique to everyone, but it can be interesting to see how your zodiac sign can play a part in what looks you gravitate to. After doing a little research on each sign, we sorted out some of the current style trends that compliment your zodiac sign.
A Taurus, who is naturally a homebody, would totally rock a matching silk pajama set from the office to host a dinner party at home later that night. The strong, perfectionist Virgo would kill the street style game in a well-tailored suit and statement heels, whereas Pisces, a true lover of the arts, should make every outfit a masterpiece with powerful colors and interesting shapes.
Knowing a little more about your sign, its characteristics, and color preferences, can make your wardrobe the perfect hype-man to your already awesome personality. Let’s see what the zodiac has in store for your wardrobe this year.
Aries
Aries are known for being energetic and bold. They're sporty and love red, so what's better than incorporating athletic wear and sneakers into the mix?
The ram is unstoppable and loves a daring fashion statement. We love the idea of a bold colored statement coat, accessories, or shoe, which won't take away from the sporty look, and can take your leggings from cycling to brunch.
Comfort is key for this on-the-go girl. Look for versatile pieces and matching sets that are ready for any adventure.
Taurus
Tauri are notorious homebodies, and are the queen of matching silk pajama sets, loafers, and messy top knots.
This earth sign loves working with their hands, doing things like gardening, cooking, or hosting get-togethers at home, so look for comfy, wearable pieces.
Tauri are also known for their romantic streak, and we love the love the thought of silk robes and kimonos paired with floral details and feminine silhouettes.
Gemini—the zodiac's twin—hates to be bored, so look for an outfit with an element of surprise, like asymmetrical details.
Mixing prints and colors is a Gemini's dream outfit, full of wit and charm.
One-shoulder tops and contrasting prints are also great Gemini details.
Cancers are emotional and care deeply about their loved ones. Incorporating the color red and hearts can be a fun way to showcase your personality.
Cancers enjoy home-based hobbies, good meals with friends and relaxing. Host a fancy dinner party with friends and set a color or style theme.
The crab loves being near water, so add some nautical pieces in the colors of navy, red or white to your go-to wardrobe.
Does anything say Leo lion more than a yellow teddy coat? Leos love bright colors and shades of yellow, orange and gold are the perfect fit to show off your Leo status.
leos are admired, social and typically the life of the party. Show off your spotlight with a little sequin number.
With your calendar chock-full with events, parties and social events, Leo's need versatile pieces like jumpsuits and classic accessories to take them from day to night.
Virgos are perfectionists, strong and independent, so what goes best with that? A power suit, of course! We love the idea of matching pieces that have strong silhouettes, classic colors and great fit.
Virgos seek items with form and function, so ditch the heels and look for look flats, T-shirts and accessories you will use over and over again.
This earth sign is analytical and hardworking, so look for pieces you can wear all day at the office and then head off to a networking event or meeting afterward.
Libras are charming and sensitive and hopeless romantics. Look for feminine pieces like skirts, heels and shades of red and pink.
Harmonious Libras are the perfect people for monochromatic sets, ruffles, lace and light fabrics.
Let your artistic side show with cool graphic tees and funky tulle or patterned skirts.
Sexy sheer items are calling Scorpio's name. Show off a little skin with a cutout, deep V or sheer fabric.
Scorpios are no strangers to bold fashion statements. They're natural trendsetters, and red is the perfect color to stand out in a crowd.
Maybe a little possessive and sometimes jealous, Scorpios would look great in a customized jacket or in monogrammed accessories.
Maximalist archers, it's your time to shine. Layer on the colors, textures and accessories for your next adventure.
Sagittarius babies are always up for trying new things and being spontaneous, so go ahead and mix and match your patterns.
Archers are always on the go and traveling and love the freedom to be creative—show that through your outfit with fun detailing and bold color combinations.
Capricorns are known for liking control over everything in their life. Keep it simple by creating a uniform—monochromatic, no-fuss looks, suits and interchangeable items you know and love.
The goat is an old soul. Tune into your inner grandma and integrate a few vintage items into your capsule wardrobe for a fancy occasion.
Capricorns are ambitious, hardworking and filled with wisdom. Match your intelligence with smart dressing, power suits and chic silhouettes.
Aquarius babies are forward thinkers, dreamers and doers. They're naturally social, so have your best event clothes ready.
These free-spirited thinkers are eccentric and not much for consistency. Abstract outfits with unique details match their curiosity and unpredictably.
These social butterflies need a conversation starter, and metallic boots and statement coats are the perfect excuses to strike up a conversation.
As a lover of the arts, a Pisces is bound to gravitate toward bold prints, geometric shapes and abstract pieces.
Play with multiple colors and shapes throughout your look. The mix will tie together and create a little piece of art in itself.
A Pisces is friendly, compassionate and artsy, so show off that warmth through bright, inviting colors.
