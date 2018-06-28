StyleCaster
13 Delicious, Easy Ways to Use Your Farmers Market Produce

There’s a lot to love about summer, but few things parallel that feeling you get when you stop by a local farmers market and stock up on fresh produce. Something about wandering through the park and hand-picking fruits and vegetables feels a lot more glamorous than taking a quick trip to the grocery store. (Plus, there’s so much more to Instagram.)

MORE: Summer Instant Pot Recipes for Lazy (Yet Tasty) Meals

But if you’re not used to making fruits and vegetables the stars of your meal, it can take some getting used to. The key is to keep things incredibly simple—let the delicate natural flavors of your produce shine through, and make sure not to overpower them with louder ingredients.

Here, 13 recipes to take a little farmers market inspiration from. Give them a look through before your next shopping trip, or consult them after your most recent Saturday afternoon haul. Either way, you’ll be eating pretty all season long.

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Skillet Bruschetta Chicken & Asparagus
Skillet Bruschetta Chicken and Asparagus

Juicy, ripe tomatoes and snappy green asparagus help dress up chicken breasts in this summery one-pot recipe.

Photo: Evolving Table.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Peach, Burrata & Prosciutto Salad
Peach, Burrata and Prosciutto Salad

Turn your favorite prosciutto-wrapped peaches appetizer into a full-blown meal. Perfect for dinner parties and picnics alike, this salad is the ideal balance of sweet, salty, creamy, crunchy, and fresh.

Photo: Wanderings In My Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Chili-Rubbed Steak With Corn & Tomato Salsa
Chili-Rubbed Steak With Corn and Tomato Salsa

Even red meat can taste like summer when it's dressed with a sweet and tangy salsa.

Photo: Kiwi And Carrot.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Braised Tomatoes With Burrata
Braised Tomatoes With Burrata

Braised tomatoes paired with creamy, dreamy burrata and a rich balsamic vinaigrette are satisfying enough to act as your entrée.

Photo: The Modern Proper.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Kale & Strawberry Salad With Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Kale and Strawberry Salad With Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette

Earthy kale gets a warm-weather makeover with sweet sliced strawberries and a drizzle of bright lemon and basil vinaigrette in this recipe.

Photo: Crazy Inspired Life.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Cucumber-Cilantro Margaritas
Cucumber-Cilantro Margaritas

Thanks to the herbalicious cilantro, this cocktail will soothe your nerves on even the hottest days.

Photo: Emilie Eats.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Blueberry-Coconut Crisp
Blueberry-Coconut Crisp

Coconut adds a rich tropical flavor to a classic blueberry crisp.

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Grilled Romaine With Lemon-Goat Cheese Dressing
Grilled Romaine With Lemon-Goat Cheese Dressing

A splash of tangy lemon-goat cheese dressing counteracts the smokiness of the grilled greens for a perfectly balanced dish.

Photo: Turks Who Eat.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Basil-Infused Vodka
Basil-Infused Vodka

Infuse fragrant in-season basil into a jar of vodka to add a splash of herbal flavor to your cocktails all year round.

Photo: A Nerd Cooks.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Strawberry Tart With Queso Fresco
Strawberry Tart With Queso Fresco

Ripe, red strawberries are always welcome at dessert, but paired with a tangy-sweet queso fresco pastry crème they reach their true potential.

Photo: The Herb And Spoon.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Summer Vegetable Barley Salad
Summer Vegetable Barley Salad

When you're feeling extra peckish, just veggies won't do. Toss them with tender-yet-toothsome barley for a filling lunch or dinner.

Photo: Looney For Food.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Springtime Cobb Salad
Springtime Cobb Salad

The ultimate Cobb salad: sweet peas, zesty radishes, and creamy avocado make this one green dish you'll find yourself craving.

Photo: The Modern Proper.
STYLECASTER | Farmers Market Produce Ideas | Frozen Watermelon Slushes
Frozen Watermelon Slushes

Watermelon is even more refreshing when it's frozen, blended and sipped through a straw.

Photo: Earth Food And Fire.

