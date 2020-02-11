Farmacy Beauty Is Getting Into Body and We’re Here for It

Clean-beauty fanatics love Farmacy for the way it uses science plus locally sourced products to create “clean” skincare free of what it deems harmful ingredients. Farmacy Beauty Bee Clean Body is next up in the cult-favorite honey-infused line, and the first body wash from the brand. It seems like more and more skincare and haircare brands are expanding into our showers and we’re not mad about it.

Farmacy Beauty is part of Clean at Sephora, but other than that measurement, the whole “clean” market is a little confusing. There’s just no real regulation and a lot of what you hear is marketing. That doesn’t mean clean is BS. It just means you’ll want to look closely at ingredients and find out what clean means to each brand. For Farmacy, that means its products are free of parabens, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde donors and phthalates. It’s also cruelty-free and its packaging is made with FSC certified paper and recyclable jars.

This new launch is soap-free and sulfate-free but will still leave your body clean and soft. What does it have? Antioxidant-rich buckwheat honey acts as a soothing humectant, propolis (found in beehives) is a natural antiseptic, royal jelly nourishes skin with amino acids, apple extract delivers moisture, and chamomile and lavender calms minor skin irritations.

Bee Clean Body is slated to launch online February 20. We’ll update you on when it’ll hit stores.

