We Asked High-End Boutiques What Pieces They Love Most For Fall

As far as high-end shopping sites go, Farfetch has long been at the top of our list. Not only is the merchandise worthy—top luxe labels like Lanvin, Kenzo, Carven, and Saint Laurent are represented, but so is an impressive array of lesser-known brands—but the site brings together over 300 of the world’s best boutiques, so when you order something, it (quickly!) ships directly from the store, regardless if it’s situated in Milan or Poland.

Now, Farfetch has launched a brand-new iPhone app appropriately called Farfetch Discover that allows users to shop the world’s best boutiques on their phones, while also discovering the cities where they’re located thanks to interviews with insiders. From hip restaurants in New York to markets tucked away on Dubrovnik’s Adriatic coast, the app offers internationally-minded shoppers a way to get advice on where to eat, drink, stay or visit.

To celebrate the app, we asked a few employees at some top international boutiques to name-check a few pieces they’re especially excited about for fall. From Givenchy coats to Saint Laurent bags, click through the gallery above to shop (or drool), then be sure to check out Farfetch’s free iPhone app here!