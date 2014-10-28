We Asked High-End Boutiques What Pieces They Love Most For Fall

As far as high-end shopping sites go, Farfetch has long been at the top of our list. Not only is the merchandise worthy—top luxe labels like Lanvin, Kenzo, Carven, and Saint Laurent are represented, but so is an impressive array of lesser-known brands—but the site brings together over 300 of the world’s best boutiques, so when you order something, it (quickly!) ships directly from the store, regardless if it’s situated in Milan or Poland.
Now, Farfetch has launched a brand-new iPhone app appropriately called Farfetch Discover that allows users to shop the world’s best boutiques on their phones, while also discovering the cities where they’re located thanks to interviews with insiders. From hip restaurants in New York to markets tucked away on Dubrovnik’s Adriatic coast, the app offers internationally-minded shoppers a way to get advice on where to eat, drink, stay or visit.
To celebrate the app, we asked a few employees at some top international boutiques to name-check a few pieces they’re especially excited about for fall. From Givenchy coats to Saint Laurent bags, click through the gallery above to shop (or drool), then be sure to check out Farfetch’s free iPhone app here!
"My favorite item is the Givenchy woven striped coat, because its cool, modern and cheerful."
—Marija Obrvanm, Maria Store, Dubrovnik Croatia
Obrvanm also sites these Valentino Garavani platform ankle boots as a favorite this season.
"It's very difficult to pick one favorite from our store, but finally this Soleil Coat from Jacquemus won the battle! We just love how its classic navy color and simple shape got immediately highlighted by the presence of the structured yellow strips along the sleeves. Such a brilliant design by SImon Porte Jacquemus, and not only it will keep you warm, but also definitely will drive all [the] attention to you!"
— Federica Zambon and Simona, Wok, Milan
"[Among] my favorite items is this Vintage Moschino Purse Pocket Coat. Despite Franco Moschino's stated disdain for the exalted role of the fashion designer, this ‘Cheap and Chic’ coat with pockets resembling miniature purses demonstrates his deep knowledge of both artistic and fashion traditions. The pocket ‘purses’ are a tribute to Surrealism, an artistic movement originating in 1930s Paris which urged a broader perspective on reality. As Magritte transformed familiar objects and artworks, Moschino reinterpreted the fashion around him in an unusual context, giving them new meaning.
In the 1930s, fashion and Surrealism were linked most notably in the designs of Elsa Schiaparelli. Coming about 50 years after the heyday of Surrealism, Moschino's coat is a tribute to both the history of Surrealism and the talents of Schiaparelli."
—Goncalo Velosa, House of Liza, London
"[My] favorite is the Saint Laurent gun purse which is a very bold fashion statement. It reflects Hedi Slimane’s very daring style which is either loved or hated."
—Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac, Warsaw
Download the free Farfetch app for iPhone here!