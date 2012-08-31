Grand Central to The Public Library: 6 Over-the-Top NYFW Locations

The days of Bryant Park hosting New York Fashion Week seem like a distant memory at this point. Now two years into its stint as the new venue for fashion week, Lincoln Center no longer seems to be the de facto location for designers to show their collections. We figured designers were opting for somewhat less expensive settings off-site — but then we noticed that even the indie favorite Milk Studios isn’t hosting quite as many presentations this season, either.

This season, a slew of designers are going far beyond merely installing props and opting for grand-scale locations — some of which are wonderfully, grandly New York. Take, for example, Marchesa, who will be showing Spring 2013 in one of the city’s most spectacular venues, Grand Central. Some designers are even opting to show at the massive Post Office near 34th Street.

Here, we’ve created a guide to the most incredible locations that some of the city’s top designers have chosen as venues for their shows this season.

