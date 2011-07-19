StyleCaster
The Fanning Girls Get Cute in Vogue, Emma Watson on Bazaar

Kerry Pieri
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

In case you weren’t already convinced that the Fannings are the cutest things ever, here’s a new image of them in Vogue, as part of the age issue. [Vogue]

135545 1311095815 The Fanning Girls Get Cute in Vogue, Emma Watson on Bazaar

Emma Watson looks all pretty with black hair and bangs on Bazaar UK. [Design Scene]

Pamela Anderson has a lingerie line, and there’s that. [Styleite]

Maje is opening a store in NYC’s West Village! Oui oui! [WWD]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Whenever I’m with @NickyHilton I end up doing shots. Luckily, this morning it was a post-Runyon Canyon hike workout wheatgrass shot. Nice.

RT @carlscrush I just found out that the brits say “give me a bell” instead of “give me a ring”, what are they like? I like it.

RT @fashionologie Hermes Wanted Helmut Lang to Replace Jean Paul Gaultier http://www.fashionologie.com/18357458 For real?

RT @AskMrMickey @dkny Thank you!!!! I believe I was promised a DKNY Cozy when I reach my goal weight!!! Aw, who said fashion’s not supportive?

