Fang Shoes: Would You Wear Them?

We’re all for pushing our sartorial boundaries, but there comes a point when you need to draw the line. Cue these fang shoes. Created by the couture designer Iris van Herpen and made of fiberglass and carbon fiber, these toothy click-clackers are two parts scary, one part awesome. But would you wear them?

As we contemplate whether or not there’s a dress in our closets that’s begging for a pair of fangs to complete this look, we want you to weigh in. Is this dangerous footwear a fashion-must, or is it just going too far? Let us know what you think by voting in the poll below!

Photo: Design Milk



