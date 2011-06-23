Fancy Bar Food, The 10 Best Gastropubs in NYC

When it comes to picking a restaurant in a city like New York, your options are limitless, which may sound great in theory, but can actually be incredibly overwhelming. Add that to the number of bars and pubs that also serve food and it becomes virtually impossible to know where to eat. Luckily, I’m no novice when it comes to dining out, so I’m pretty well-informed on the abundant options the city has to offer.

At the moment, I’m on a big gastropub kick, and since it combines two of my favorite things drinking and gourmet food I like to think of gastropubs as the perfect dining experience. We’re not talking chicken fingers and french fries here we’re talking thoughtful, innovative cuisine, made with fresh, local ingredients that you can enjoy in a laid-back atmosphere while sipping on your favorite beer. Um, yes please!

Click through for the 10 best NYC has to offer.