Fancy Bar Food, The 10 Best Gastropubs in NYC

When it comes to picking a restaurant in a city like New York, your options are limitless, which may sound great in theory, but can actually be incredibly overwhelming. Add that to the number of bars and pubs that also serve food and it becomes virtually impossible to know where to eat. Luckily, I’m no novice when it comes to dining out, so I’m pretty well-informed on the abundant options the city has to offer.
At the moment, I’m on a big gastropub kick, and since it combines two of my favorite things drinking and gourmet food I like to think of gastropubs as the perfect dining experience. We’re not talking chicken fingers and french fries here we’re talking thoughtful, innovative cuisine, made with fresh, local ingredients that you can enjoy in a laid-back atmosphere while sipping on your favorite beer. Um, yes please!
Click through for the 10 best NYC has to offer.
The Crooked Knife CK14
232 West 14th Street
The Jalapeno Mac and Cheese at CK14, made with smoked cheddar, jalapeno and BBQ pulled pork, is by far my favorite menu item.
The Breslin Bar and Dining Room
16 West 29th Street
This isn't just any ordinary burger. The burger at the Breslin is a chargrilled lamb burger with feta, cumin mayo & thrice cooked chips... yum!
The Kingswood
121 West 10th Street
For those of you with a sweet tooth, you've got to try the vanilla sugar doughnuts at The Kingswood.
The Spotted Pig
314 West 11th Street
The Spotted Pig has a ton of innovative menu choices, but nothing beats their chargrilled burger, topped with roquefort cheese and served with crispy shoestring fries.
Resto
111 East 29th Street
The moules & frites at Resto come with three equally delicious broth options.
Wilfie & Nell
228 West 4th Street
Anything deep fried is delicious, and the scotch eggs at Wilfie & Nell come wrapped in sage pork sausage, breaded and deep fried.
The Clerkenwell
49 Clinton Street
An appetizer almost too pretty to eat.
The Fat Radish
17 Orchard Street
All the dishes at Fat Radish taste as perfect as this looks.
DBGB Kitchen and Bar
299 Bowery
What's a more classic dessert than a few scoops of ice cream?!
This Perdition cocktail is so yummy it could double as dessert.