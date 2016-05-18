StyleCaster
Share

15 Smart Celebrities Who Were Class Valedictorians

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Smart Celebrities Who Were Class Valedictorians

by
15 Smart Celebrities Who Were Class Valedictorians
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

More and more, we’ve learned that just because you’re a wildly successful celebrity doesn’t mean you’re not smart. We already know a pretty impressive number of famous people went to Ivy League universities, and now we’re learning that others were valedictorians of their high schools.

MORE: 50 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names

Typically, a valedictorian is the student with highest ranking—a.k.a., the smartest person in the class—and delivers a farewell speech at graduation.

Some famous valedictorians aren’t terribly shocking like Jodie Foster, who we know is a brain (she attended Yale), and Conan O’Brien, who went to Harvard. But others are more surprising: Who knew Alicia Keys, Tiffiani Thiessen, and Natalie Portman were the smartest kids in their class, too?

Just time for graduation, we’ve highlighted 15 celebrities who were at the very top of their grade.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Natalie Portman
Syosset High School, Syosset New York, Class of 1999.

Photo: WENN

Alicia Keys
Professional Performing Arts School, New York City, 1997.

Photo: WENN

Cindy Crawford
DeKalb High School, IL, Class of 1984.

Photo: WENN

America Ferrera
El Camino Real High School, Los Angeles, California, class of 2002.

Photo: WENN

Troian Bellisario
Campbell Hall High School, North Hollywood, California, Class of 2005

Photo: WENN

Bette Midler
Radford High School, Honolulu, Hawaii, Class of 1963

Photo: WENN

Kevin Spacey
Spacey was was co-valedictorian of Los Angeles' Chatsworth High School in 1977 along with actress Mare Winningham

Photo: WENN

Jodie Foster
Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, Class of 1980 (Foster had already been nominated for an Oscar when she was named Valedictorian)

Photo: WENN

Tiffany Thiessen
Valley Professional High School, Los Angeles, CA, Class of 1992

Photo: WENN

Hillary Clinton
Wellesley College, Class of 1969.

Photo: WENN

David Duchovny
Collegiate School, New York City, Class of 1978

Photo: WENN

Conan O'Brien 
Brookline High School, Brookline, Mass., Class of 1981.

Photo: WENN

Emmylou Harris
Garfield High School, Alexandria, Va., Class of 1965

Photo: WENN

Weird Al Yankovic
Lynwood High School, Lynwood, CA, Class of 1976

Photo: WENN

Ben Stein
Yale Law School class of 1970

Photo: WENN

Next slideshow starts in 10s

We're Still Pretty Sad that These 17 Celebrity Couples Broke up

We're Still Pretty Sad that These 17 Celebrity Couples Broke up
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share