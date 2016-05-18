15 Smart Celebrities Who Were Class Valedictorians

More and more, we’ve learned that just because you’re a wildly successful celebrity doesn’t mean you’re not smart. We already know a pretty impressive number of famous people went to Ivy League universities, and now we’re learning that others were valedictorians of their high schools.

Typically, a valedictorian is the student with highest ranking—a.k.a., the smartest person in the class—and delivers a farewell speech at graduation.

Some famous valedictorians aren’t terribly shocking like Jodie Foster, who we know is a brain (she attended Yale), and Conan O’Brien, who went to Harvard. But others are more surprising: Who knew Alicia Keys, Tiffiani Thiessen, and Natalie Portman were the smartest kids in their class, too?

Just time for graduation, we’ve highlighted 15 celebrities who were at the very top of their grade.