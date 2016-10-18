9 Random Shows You’ve Forgotten Famous People Starred In

If you want to play a fun game, start searching the internet for shows that star famous people who were either less famous or famous in a different way when they appeared on said shows. It’s a rabbit hole that could probably last several days. Actually, definitely don’t do that, especially not if you value your time (and your sanity).
Instead, let us be your spirit guide as you take a little journey into the distant past, to a place far, far away, where Kourtney Kardashian starred on a show that was not called Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Olivia Wilde played a sexy bartender. Yep—you can’t make this stuff up. We found nine amazing shows on which celebs starred once upon a time—and if it were up to them, they’d probably keep these shows in the vault forever.
Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive
Back in 2005, Kourtney Kardashian was the first to land a reality TV series on E! It was called Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, and its tagline was "Cows don't care who your daddy is."
The O.C.
These days, Olivia Wilde is known for more serious roles. But back in the day (2004-2005), she definitely appeared as Alex on The O.C., a bar manager who dated both Seth (Adam Brody) and Marissa (Mischa Barton). Good times.
The Simple Life
You probably haven't forgotten that Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred on The Simple Life, but in case you have, here's a reminder: The wealthy duo had to do things like milk cows and work as camp counselors. They also said, "That's hot." A lot. For six full seasons, from 2003 to 2007.
Veronica Mars
Yeah, Kristen Bell starred on the teen noir mystery drama that aired 2004 to 2007. But don't skip over the fact that Leighton Meester also appeared on the series, as cool-girl Carrie Bishop.
Britney and Kevin: Chaotic
The tagline for this fateful show was, "Can you handle our truth?" and as it turns out, the public really couldn't handle the illustrious truth of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. The short-lived series was canceled after just five episodes in 2005. The next year, Brit served K-Fed with divorce papers.
Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica
In that same vein: Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, which actually won a People's Choice Award for "Favorite Reality Show" in 2005 (and ran for three seasons). R.I.P. the relationship of Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey.
Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave
Once upon a time, Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro were a thing. And so was their weird reality show, which ran for a whopping seven episodes in 2004.
Living Lohan
This was an actual show, featuring Dina Lohan trying to launch Ali Lohan's singing career. (You know how that worked out.) Also appearing on the show: Cody Lohan. Lindsay Lohan: Nowhere to be seen. The show ran for a grand total of nine episodes in 2008.
Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life
The artist formerly known as Ke$ha (and now just known as, you know, Kesha) used to have her own reality show. For two short seasons. In 2013. That was only three years ago, but does anyone remember this? Not really.
Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life
