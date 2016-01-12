StyleCaster
Why Do So Many Hot Young Women Date Older Men?

by
We know, we know: Older guys dating younger women is the oldest—and most cliché—story in the book. And while we don’t need to go into all the reasons why men of a certain age feel the need to have a woman young enough to be their daughter (or, in some cases, granddaughter—ick) on their arms, it’s still kind of a mystery why so many females take up with old dudes.

According to Business Insider, evolutionary psychologists say that younger women and older men often get together because while fertility lasts only from puberty to menopause in women, it starts at puberty and can extend long into midlife for lots of men. That means there’s a strategic advantage for women to snag an older gent—he’s had more time to accumulate resources and stability than his younger counterparts, which could make him a more viable partner and father.

Plus, a 2010 study by University of Dundee in Scotland found that as women become more financially independent, their tastes skew toward older—and better-looking—men.

Of course, in the case of celebrities, there’s the classic tale of unknown younger women gravitating toward older actors, singers, and other male celebrity types for the money, the fame, the perks—and men being men, well, they eat it right up.

In the gallery above, check out 22 younger women who either date or have married much older men.

1 of 22
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Age difference: 19 years

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Age difference: 17 years

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
Age difference: 17 years

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld
Age difference: 17 years

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas

Age difference: 26 years

Photo: WENN

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Age difference: 23 years

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Age difference: 22 years

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Age difference: 25 years

Photo: WENN

Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphries
Age difference: 31 years

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Age difference: 24 years

Celine Dion and René Angélil

Age difference: 26 years

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn
Age difference: 35 years

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Age difference: 22 years

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell
Age difference: 18 years

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
Age difference: 19 years

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Age difference: 30 years

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Age difference: 22 years

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty
Age difference: 21 years

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick
Age difference: 32 years

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Age difference: 27 years

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh

Age difference: 25 years

William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin
Age difference: 30 years

