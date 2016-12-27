26 Famous Men You Forgot Were on ‘Sex and the City’

As an unabashed fan of SATC (yes, still), I find myself spending a fair amount of time writing about the show’s characters, despite the fact that it’s been off the air for more than a decade. And while Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte take up their fair of the conversation, Bradley Cooper and Justin Theroux’s brief appearances on Sex and the City can still get me talking.
I’ve noticed, however, that a lot less attention gets paid to the men of the show than the women. Not the Aidans, the Steves, and the Mr. Bigs, but rather the actors ( like Cooper and Theroux) who appeared on the series in small roles, and who have since have gone on to do big things in the entertainment world.
For example, did you know that the tiny character Barclay — a young artist friend of Carrie’s who had a thing for taping himself having sex with models in Season 1 — is now the star of the USA hit Suits? Or that Bill Kelley, the politician with a penchant for golden showers, is John Slattery, who went on to star as Roger Sterling in Mad Men? How about the fact that Theroux slipped onto the show twice, playing two different characters, and Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen appeared in SATC‘s final season?
Of course, Sex and the City featured hundreds of men, but here we’ve picked out 26 that you definitely know now — but probably forgot were on the show.
Who: Justin Theroux
Character: Jared
When: Season 1
Fans of SATC already know Theroux played two different characters in two different episodes—in two different seasons. His Season 1 showing as writer Jared—one of New York magazine's "30 Coolest People Under 30"—was smarmy and totally laughable, especially when he tries to hit on Carrie at Luna Park by asking if he can take her home. Spoiler alert: He couldn't, because she makes Mr. Big meet her outside the bar at 3 a.m.
justin-theroux-sex-city
Who: Justin Theroux
Character: Vaughn Wysel
When: Season 2
His Season 2 appearance as writer Vaughn Wysel was more memorable than his Season 1 role. Why? Not only did Vaughn suffer from premature ejaculation, but Carrie—and most viewers—fell in love with his ultra-liberal Upper West Side family.
bon-jovi-twister-sex-city
Who: Jon Bon Jovi
Character: Seth Robinson
When: Season 2, 1 episode
The rocker plays a photographer whom Carrie meets in their shared shrink's waiting room. Their fling lasted as long as dinner and drinks at Cafeteria, a game of Twister, and some time in bed before Seth admits he loses interest in women after he sleeps with them. Yes, Carrie, you pick the wrong men.
Who: Andy Cohen
Character: Shoe salesman
When: Season 6, 1 episode "Let There Be Light"
Bravo's head honcho—a good friend of SJP IRL—appeared in the show's final season, as a department-store shoe salesman. He had no lines, but his signature smile is unmistakable.
vince vaugn SATC
Who: Vince Vaughn
Character: Keith Travers
When: Season 3, 2 episodes
Carrie meets this slick "tall drink of water" while in L.A. and buys his story about his being Matt Damon's agent. She house-hunts with him, makes out with him, and ultimately hops into bed with him, only to find out he's Carrie Fisher's personal assistant.
satc blair underwood
Who: Blair Underwood
Character: Dr. Robert Leeds
When: Season 6, 5 episodes
A hot doctor for the Knicks, Robert moves into Miranda's apartment building and becomes her boyfriend. Despite his charm, Miranda was still too in love with Steve to give him a fair shake. Plus, he said "I love you" on a cookie.
gabriel-macht-satc
Who: Gabriel Macht
Character: Barclay
When: Season 1, 1 episode
In 1998, Macht had a bit part as an artist friend of Carrie's who likes to record sex with models. Thirteen years later, he landed the lead role of Harvey Specter in USA's "Suits."
q2-john-slattery-02
Who: John Slattery
Character: Bill Kelley
When: Season 3, 2 episodes
Who could forget Slattery's arc as a politician running for city comptroller who clearly adores Carrie ... until she refuses to participate in his fetish for golden showers.
glen-fleshler-satc
Who: Glenn Fleshler
Character: Shmuel
When: Season 1, 1 episode
You might have known that Charlotte had some fun with this Hasidic artist, but you might not have realized the actor also appeared in the HBO hit "True Detective" as Errol Childress.
jim-gaffigan-satc
Who: Jim Gaffigan
Character: Doug
When: Season 4, 1 episode
Well-known comedian and actor Gaffigan played Doug, a cartoonist for the New Yorker who hooked up with Miranda—until she got fed up with his affinity for going to the bathroom without closing the door.
alan-cumming-satc
Who: Alan Cumming
Character: Oscar
When: Season 4, 1 episode
When Carrie gets cast in a charity fashion show, the flamboyant Oscar—or "O"—dressed her in a floral gown before switching her outfit to jeweled underwear and little else. Not that it mattered, since Carrie wiped out on the runway and became "fashion roadkill."
sex-and-the-city-2000- 133452-fli 1367056346
Who: Matthew McConaughey
Character: Himself
When: Season 3, 1 episode
When Carrie goes to L.A., Matthew plays an amped-up version of himself who's interested in turning her columns into a movie—and who thinks "nobody's cooler than Mr. Big."
sex and the city 175
Who: Will Arnett
Character: Jack
When: Season 2, 1 episode
Arnett—then an unknown—played a guy Miranda picks up at a used bookstore, and who has a penchant for sex in public places.
craig-bierko2-sex-city
Who: Craig Bierko
Character: Ray King
When: Season 4, 2 episodes
Handsome jazz musician (and Mi Krop enthusiast) Ray gave Carrie the most intense orgasm of her life, but ultimately his assumed ADD got in the way. Now, Bierko is known for his roles on "Law & Order: SVU," "unReal," and "Hot in Cleveland," He's also an accomplished Broadway actor, having appeared in several musicals including "Guys and Dolls," "The Music Man," and "Matilda."
warner bros
Who: Bryan Callen
Character: Howie Halberstein
When: Season 5, 1 episode
Callen—who plays Harry Goldenblatt's best friend—has a one-night fling with Carrie, whose overzealous sex moves leave her basically crippled. Since then, the actor and comedian has appeared on several TV shows, hosted the E! reality show "Bank of Hollywood," and hosted his own podcast.
clark gregg SATC
Who: Clark Gregg
Character: Harris Bragen
When: Season 3, 1 episode
On "SATC," Gregg played a guy who lied to Miranda about being a surgeon when he was actually a manager at Foot Locker. Now, he's best known for his role as Phil Coulson in "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2," "Thor," and "Marvel's The Avengers," and in ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
mark feuersteinsatc
Who: Mark Feuerstein
Character: Josh
When: Season 2, 1 episode
After Feuerstein played Josh, a guy whom Miranda faked orgasms with, he went on to star in his own show, "Royal Pains."
timothy olyphant satc
Who: Timothy Olyphant
Character: Sam
When: Season 1, 1 episode
Playing a twentysomething guy Carrie has fun with paid off for Olyphant, who now stars in the critically acclaimed FX show "Justifed."
rs 1024x759-130605143031-1024.spunk.cm.6513
Who: Bobby Cannavale
Character: Adam Ball
When: Season 3, 1 episode
Cannavale played the guy whose gross-tasting, um, bodily fluids didn't get better, no matter how many shots of wheatgrass Samantha gave him.
bradley-cooper-sex-city
Who: Bradley Cooper
Character: Jake
When: Season 2, 1 episode
Arguably the most successful actor who was totally unknown when he appeared on SATC, Cooper had about three lines as a guy Carrie picks up in a bar when she's feeling down about her less-than-flattering New York magazine cover. Despite his being a "single sexy smoker," Carrie ditches him before they hook up—because he picks up an issue of New York.
don satc john dossett
Who: John Dossett
Character: Don
When: Season 2, 1 episode
Don might have put sports ahead of having sex with Samantha, but in real life, Dossett is an acclaimed Broadway actor who has appeared in several musicals including "Newsies," "Ragtime," and "The First Wives Club" and "Gypsy," for which he was nominated for a Tony and a Drama Desk award.
aleksander petrovsky satc
Who: Mikhail Baryshnikov
Character: Aleksandr Petrovsky
When: Season 6
The iconic ballet dancer played a major role in the series' final season as a famous—some might say pretentious—artist who sweeps Carrie off her feet, and takes her to Paris ("to live"). Spoiler alert: Things don't work out for the pair, but you probably already knew that.
Photo:
Everett Collection
bobby-fine-wedding2
Who: Nathan Lane
Character: Bobby Fine
When: Season 5, 1 episode
Star of film, TV, and theater, Lane appeared as Bobby Fine, a piano bar legend who everyone thought was gay—until he announces he's marrying Bitsy von Muffling.
eddie cahill satc
Who: Eddie Cahill
Character: Sean
When: Season 3, 1 episode
Cahill played a younger guy Carrie dates who reveals he's bisexual. You also might remember Cahill as Rachel's assistant-turned-boyfriend Tag Jones on "Friends."
dominic-satc-frenemies
Who: Dominic Fumusa
Character: Jim
When: Season 3, 1 episode
Fumusa played Carrie's critical asshole of an ex, and has since gone on to star on Showtime's "Nurse Jackie" alongside Edie Falco.
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C Groundbreaking Ceremony
Who: Donald Trump
Character: Himself
When: Season 2, 1 episode
What would a show about New York be without a Trump appearance? The Donald had one line: "Think about it—I'll be at my office at Trump Tower," which Samantha overhears in a bar.
Photo:
Kris Connor/Getty Images
Isaac Mizrahi New York And Band-Aid Brand Host Launch Of Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages By Isaac Mizrahi
Who: Isaac Mizrahi
Character: Himself
When: Season 5, episode 1
The famed fashion designer appeared as himself at Carrie's book party, and offered her the opportunity to quote him on the side of a bus with "books are back."
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Band-Aid