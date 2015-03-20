Meet 20 of the Most Fashionable Child Stars of Instagram

What were you doing at five-years-old? Probably playing with Barbie and dreaming about Disneyland, and probably not modeling your wardrobe for thousands of Instagram followers. However, these 20 tots are living life like a fashion blogger, sharing snaps of their wardrobes, and posing up a storm for social media–and the resulting photos are really, really cute.

Obviously, these accounts are controlled by the kids’ momagers and dads, as Instagram requires users to be at least 13-years-old and some of the mini influencers (minfluencers?) are too young to tie their shoelaces, let alone execute a social media strategy.

One 12-month-old baby and her mom have nearly 30,000 followers, while Haileigh Vasquez, another fierce little fashionista, shares her #OOTD snaps with more than 97,000 fans and has secured numerous modeling gigs. But that’s just the start: Here we rounded up 20 chic kids who are ruling Instagram.

Don’t get jealous, but these tots probably have more followers than you–and a better wardrobe.

1. @scoutfashion

Followers: 75,300

2. @pixiecurtis

Followers: 96,500

3. @stylebythoi

Followers: 10,000

4. @biancadelopez

Followers: 4,387

5. @melirosestyle

Followers: 31,200

6. @hails_world

Followers: 97,600

7. @official_lavina

Followers: 17,500

@carlyashton_

Followers: 28,800

8. @denaykids

Followers: 6,813

9. @gavinduh

Followers: 160,000

10. @melinda_selina

Followers: 11,800

11. @doa_dornbusch

Followers: 55,700

12. @ministylehacker

Followers: 255,000

13. @harlowlunawhite

Followers: 11,900

14. @zaravalentina_

Followers: 1,767

15. @chichiromeoandme

Followers: 29,700

16. @itsnotellen

Followers: 11,100

17. @aslihan_unal

Followers: 31,700

18. @jadeceliker

Followers: 6,853

19. @thedaddyfashionstylist

Followers: 61,700

20. @ryansecret

Followers: 84,900