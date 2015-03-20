Meet 20 of the Most Fashionable Child Stars of Instagram

What were you doing at five-years-old? Probably playing with Barbie and dreaming about Disneyland, and probably not modeling your wardrobe for thousands of Instagram followers. However, these 20 tots are living life like a fashion blogger, sharing snaps of their wardrobes, and posing up a storm for social media–and the resulting photos are really, really cute.
Obviously, these accounts are controlled by the kids’ momagers and dads, as Instagram requires users to be at least 13-years-old and some of the mini influencers (minfluencers?) are too young to tie their shoelaces, let alone execute a social media strategy.
One 12-month-old baby and her mom have nearly 30,000 followers, while Haileigh Vasquez, another fierce little fashionista, shares her #OOTD snaps with more than 97,000 fans and has secured numerous modeling gigs. But that’s just the start: Here we rounded up 20 chic kids who are ruling Instagram.
Don’t get jealous, but these tots probably have more followers than you–and a better wardrobe.
Followers: 75,300
View this post on Instagram
Finally, kids fashion week is over and we can get back to answering emails. Stop by the blog today to scout 3 early-spring layering tricks and outfits
2. @pixiecurtis
Followers: 96,500
3. @stylebythoi
Followers: 10,000
Followers: 4,387
Followers: 31,200
View this post on Instagram
Smile❤😊📷✌💛 hayata gülümseyin 💛📷✌😊❤melisin taytını 2 yıl önce 5 tlye primark dan almıştım hala geliyor biraz kısa olsada çizgili desenleri ve hardal rengini çok sevdiğimi söylemeliyim , kızımı güzel giydirmeyi çok sevsem de pahali şeyler alan bir anne değilim , zevk parayla satın alınmaz zaten bu kombinlerimizle sizlere ilham olmaya çalışıyoruz ve guzel geri dönüşümler alıyoruz bu güzel yorumlardan temennilerden besleniyoruz ister melisin gözlerinin içindeki gülümsemeye ,mutluluğa bakarak ne kadar sevgiyle yetiştirildigini görebilir ister giydiklerine tarzına bakarak ilham alabilirsiniz teferruata gerek yok hayatımızın minicik anları sadece sevgiler 💛
6. @hails_world
Followers: 97,600
Followers: 17,500
Followers: 28,800
8. @denaykids
Followers: 6,813
View this post on Instagram
#fashionkids#kidzfashion#instagram_kids#ig_kids#kidzootd#myfashionations#pictureperfectkidz#gorgeouskids7#thekidszone#thechildrenoftheworld#flylittleguy#littlefashionforkids#fashionkidsbrasil#kidsstylishoutfits#trendykiddies#fab_kids#pequesalpoder#beautiesandgents#fashionminis#bebesconestilo#kids_fashion_#igkiddies#mini_fashionkids#cutekidsfashion#newitkids#kidslookbook#dressupdaily#WWSUMMERREP
9. @gavinduh
Followers: 160,000
10. @melinda_selina
Followers: 11,800
11. @doa_dornbusch
Followers: 55,700
12. @ministylehacker
Followers: 255,000
13. @harlowlunawhite
Followers: 11,900
14. @zaravalentina_
Followers: 1,767
Followers: 29,700
16. @itsnotellen
Followers: 11,100
17. @aslihan_unal
Followers: 31,700
18. @jadeceliker
Followers: 6,853
Followers: 61,700
20. @ryansecret
Followers: 84,900