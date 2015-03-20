StyleCaster
Meet 20 of the Most Fashionable Child Stars of Instagram

What were you doing at five-years-old? Probably playing with Barbie and dreaming about Disneyland, and probably not modeling your wardrobe for thousands of Instagram followers. However, these 20 tots are living life like a fashion blogger, sharing snaps of their wardrobes, and posing up a storm for social media–and the resulting photos are really, really cute.

Obviously, these accounts are controlled by the kids’ momagers and dads, as Instagram requires users to be at least 13-years-old and some of the mini influencers (minfluencers?) are too young to tie their shoelaces, let alone execute a social media strategy.

One 12-month-old baby and her mom have nearly 30,000 followers, while Haileigh Vasquezanother fierce little fashionista, shares her #OOTD snaps with more than 97,000 fans and has secured numerous modeling gigs. But that’s just the start: Here we rounded up 20 chic kids who are ruling Instagram.

Don’t get jealous, but these tots probably have more followers than you–and a better wardrobe.

1. @scoutfashion

Followers: 75,300

 

2. @pixiecurtis

Followers: 96,500

 

3. @stylebythoi

Followers: 10,000

 

4. @biancadelopez

Followers: 4,387

View this post on Instagram

My Little Tourist

A post shared by Bianca☃️ (@sincerely.allthingspink) on

 

5. @melirosestyle

Followers: 31,200

View this post on Instagram

Smile❤😊📷✌💛 #fashionkids #postmyfashionkid #melisrosestyle ootd shirt @mango , jacket (ceket)@gapturkiye , legging(tayt) @primark , Moccs(mokasen) @moots_turkiye , turban @neseligunleratolyesi hayata gülümseyin 💛📷✌😊❤melisin taytını 2 yıl önce 5 tlye primark dan almıştım hala geliyor biraz kısa olsada çizgili desenleri ve hardal rengini çok sevdiğimi söylemeliyim , kızımı güzel giydirmeyi çok sevsem de pahali şeyler alan bir anne değilim , zevk parayla satın alınmaz zaten bu kombinlerimizle sizlere ilham olmaya çalışıyoruz ve guzel geri dönüşümler alıyoruz bu güzel yorumlardan temennilerden besleniyoruz ister melisin gözlerinin içindeki gülümsemeye ,mutluluğa bakarak ne kadar sevgiyle yetiştirildigini görebilir ister giydiklerine tarzına bakarak ilham alabilirsiniz teferruata gerek yok hayatımızın minicik anları sadece sevgiler 💛

A post shared by 🌈Little Miss and Mr Sunshine 🌈 (@thelittlemissunshine) on

 

6. @hails_world

Followers: 97,600

 

7. @official_lavina

Followers: 17,500

View this post on Instagram

Love her❤️

A post shared by Lavinya Unluer (@lavinyaunluer) on

 

@carlyashton_

Followers: 28,800

 

8. @denaykids

Followers: 6,813

 

9. @gavinduh

Followers: 160,000

 

10. @melinda_selina 

Followers: 11,800

 

11. @doa_dornbusch

Followers: 55,700

 

12. @ministylehacker

Followers: 255,000

 

13. @harlowlunawhite

Followers: 11,900

 

14. @zaravalentina_ 

Followers: 1,767

 

15. @chichiromeoandme 

Followers: 29,700

 

16. @itsnotellen

Followers: 11,100

 

17. @aslihan_unal

Followers: 31,700

 

18. @jadeceliker

Followers: 6,853

 

19. @thedaddyfashionstylist

Followers: 61,700

 

20. @ryansecret

Followers: 84,900

