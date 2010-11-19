StyleCaster
Famous Doppelgangers: The Fashion Edition

Earlier this week, when Terry Richardson posted a photo of model and Elvis Presley progeny Riley Keough with a new jet-black crew cut, we were all shocked by how much she resembled fellow starlet Kristen Stewart. That got us to thinking and to playing a little game we like to call “fashion doppelgangers” since this phenomenon seems to happen quite often nowadays. We’ve created a slideshow of some famous faces that have got us seeing double, and be sure to comment if there are any long-lost twins you think we missed!

Kristen Stewart and model Riley Keough, who debuted her new 'do on Terry Richardson's blog.

Rachel Bilson and model Atlanta de Cadenet.

Keira Knightly and model Sigrid Agren.

Claire Danes and model Aline Weber.

Models Lara Stone and Toni Garrn. 

Artist Aurel Schmidt and fashion icon Chloe Sevigny.

Denise Richards and Doutzen Kroes.

Harper's Bazaar Australia's Christine Centenera and Kourtney Kardashian.

Brooke Shields circa 1970 and Australian model Bambi Northwood-Blyth.

Models Lily Donaldson and Bregje Heinen.

