15 Celebrity Power Couples: See Which Star Gets Googled More

When it comes to the current state of celebrity news, power couples seem to be serious fixtures. In fact, you can hardly even think of Beyoncé without conjuring images of Jay Z; Kanye West without Kim Kardashian; Brad Pitt without Angelina Jolie, and so on. While these pairings seem solid , here’s a little-known fact about every relationship: there’s one person who has more power. And let’s be real: in the modern world, power = number of searches on Google.

To that end, we did a little bit of research and discovered, of the 15 most powerful famous couples in the known universe, who has the most monthly Google searches. We faced Bey off against Jay, people. It’s getting real. See the results below!

Numer of Total Monthly Google Searches

Beyoncé vs. Jay Z

Beyoncé: 2.25 million

Jay: 673,000

Winner: Beyoncé, by 1.6 million

Kim Kardashian vs. Kanye West

Kim Kardashian: 4.1 million

Kanye West: 1 million

Winner: Kim Kardashian, by 3.1 million

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie: 673,000

Brad Pitt: 450,000

Winner: Angelina Jolie, by 200,000

Victoria vs. David Beckham

Victoria Beckham: 135,000

David Beckham: 246,000

Winner: David Beckham, by 100,000

Mariah Carey vs. Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey: 673,000

Nick Cannon: 201,000

Winner: Mariah Carey, by 450,000

Gisele Bundchen vs. Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen: 201,000

Tom Brady: 450,000

Winner: Tom Brady, by 250,000

Naya Rivera vs. Big Sean

Naya Rivera: 246,000

Big Sean: 201,000

Winner: Naya Rivera, by 45,000

Gwen Stefani vs. Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani: 165,000

Gavin Rossdale: 33,100

Winner: Gwen Stefani, by 130,000

Jennifer Garner vs. Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner: 201,000

Ben Affleck: 450,000

Winner: Ben Affleck, by 250,000

Emma Stone vs. Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone: 550,000

Andrew Garfield: 135,000

Winner: Emma Stone, by 425,000

Kate Middleton vs. Prince William

Kate Middleton: 1.5 million

Prince William: 201,000

Winner: Kate Middleton, by 1.3 million

Michelle vs. Barack Obama

Michelle Obama: 246,000

Barack Obama: 368,000

Winner: Barack Obama, by 120,000

Aaron Paul vs. Lauren Paul

Aaron Paul: 246,000

Lauren Paul: 1,900

Winner: Aaron Paul, by 244,000

Jenna Dewan vs. Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan: 165,000

Channing Tatum: 823,000

Winner: Channing Tatum, by 650,000

Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow: 368,000

Chris Martin: 60,500

Winner: Gwyneth Patlrow, by 308,000