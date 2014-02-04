15 Celebrity Power Couples: See Which Star Gets Googled More

When it comes to the current state of celebrity news, power couples seem to be serious fixtures. In fact, you can hardly even think of Beyoncé without conjuring images of Jay Z; Kanye West without Kim Kardashian; Brad Pitt without Angelina Jolie, and so on. While these pairings seem solid , here’s a little-known fact about every relationship: there’s one person who has more power. And let’s be real: in the modern world, power = number of searches on Google.
To that end, we did a little bit of research and discovered, of the 15 most powerful famous couples in the known universe, who has the most monthly Google searches. We faced Bey off against Jay, people. It’s getting real. See the results below!
Numer of Total Monthly Google Searches
Beyoncé vs. Jay Z
Beyoncé: 2.25 million
Jay: 673,000
Winner: Beyoncé, by 1.6 million
Kim Kardashian vs. Kanye West
Kim Kardashian: 4.1 million
Kanye West: 1 million
Winner: Kim Kardashian, by 3.1 million
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie: 673,000
Brad Pitt: 450,000
Winner: Angelina Jolie, by 200,000
Victoria vs. David Beckham
Victoria Beckham: 135,000
David Beckham: 246,000
Winner: David Beckham, by 100,000
Mariah Carey vs. Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey: 673,000
Nick Cannon: 201,000
Winner: Mariah Carey, by 450,000
Gisele Bundchen vs. Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen: 201,000
Tom Brady: 450,000
Winner: Tom Brady, by 250,000
Naya Rivera vs. Big Sean
Naya Rivera: 246,000
Big Sean: 201,000
Winner: Naya Rivera, by 45,000
Gwen Stefani vs. Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani: 165,000
Gavin Rossdale: 33,100
Winner: Gwen Stefani, by 130,000
Jennifer Garner vs. Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner: 201,000
Ben Affleck: 450,000
Winner: Ben Affleck, by 250,000
Emma Stone vs. Andrew Garfield
Emma Stone: 550,000
Andrew Garfield: 135,000
Winner: Emma Stone, by 425,000
Kate Middleton vs. Prince William
Kate Middleton: 1.5 million
Prince William: 201,000
Winner: Kate Middleton, by 1.3 million
Michelle vs. Barack Obama
Michelle Obama: 246,000
Barack Obama: 368,000
Winner: Barack Obama, by 120,000
Aaron Paul vs. Lauren Paul
Aaron Paul: 246,000
Lauren Paul: 1,900
Winner: Aaron Paul, by 244,000
Jenna Dewan vs. Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan: 165,000
Channing Tatum: 823,000
Winner: Channing Tatum, by 650,000
Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Chris Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow: 368,000
Chris Martin: 60,500
Winner: Gwyneth Patlrow, by 308,000