Democrat or Republican? How 45 Top Celebrities Vote

The crazy 2016 election year is finally coming to a close, and Americans are now either celebrating or mourning the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Even though it’s really none of our business how other people cast their votes, we still can’t help but wonder who all of our favorite celebrities voted for. While we may never be 100 percent sure what went down in those voting booths, we can gain a little insight into who may have voted Trump and who supported Hillary Clinton based on those famously Democrat and those who have publicly declared themselves a Republican.
It’s no secret that celebrities have a huge impact on just about every facet of our culture, politics included, thanks to the fact that money and fame are powerful tools with which to bring attention to a particular candidate. So it’s always interesting to see where the political allegiance of our country’s most recognizable stars lie.
We’ve done our research and compiled a list of 45 famous Democrats and Republicans, including those who have flip-flopped over the years. Take a look and let us know: Do any of these surprise you?
Democrat or Republican? Here's a look at how 40 top celebrities vote.
George Clooney is a lifelong Democrat and was a prominent supporter of President Obama during the 2008 and 2012 campaigns. He's also been vocal about his support for the party.
Said Clooney on ABC News Now's Popcorn with Peter Travers in 2011: “I’m disillusioned by the people who are disillusioned by Obama … If he [were] a Republican running, because Republicans are better at this, they’d be selling him as the guy who stopped 400,000 jobs a month from leaving the country. They’d be selling him as the guy who saved the auto industry. If they had the beliefs, they’d be selling him as the guy who got rid of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ who got Osama bin Laden. You could be selling this as a very successful three years."
In 2016, he says he will vote for Hillary Clinton.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a registered Republican and spoke at the party's national convention in 2000. Still, The Rock has made it clear he has pals on both sides of the aisle. "I have good friends who are politicians on both sides,” he told the Associated Press. “Clinton is a good buddy of mine; Obama is a good buddy of mine—a multitude of people who are buddies.”
Leonardo DiCaprio is an avid supporter of the Democratic Party. The movie star publicly voiced his support of John Kerry in the 2004 election and donated $2,300 to the Obama campaign in 2008, which is the max amount a single person can donate to a campaign during an election cycle.
DiCaprio even spoke alongside President Obama at the Climate Summit 2014 at UN General Assembly Hall. Together, the pair addressed 120 world leaders, imploring them to do their part to fight global warming and climate change. According to New York Daily News, DiCaprio and Obama had "staring roles" in the event.
For 2016, DiCaprio has endorsed Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton.
Kristin Chenoweth, our favorite Broadway diva, is a self-proclaimed Christian Republican who is conservative in some ways and liberal in others. Although she is generally outspoken about her Christian faith, she is devoted to equal rights for all sexual orientations. In an interview with the Huffington Post, she said that she "doesn't believe being gay is a sin," and has even shot a PSA for same-sex marriage, despite her association with the Republican Party.
Beyoncé and Jay Z are both Democrats and have been particularly vocal about their support of Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns. Beyoncé even sang the national anthem at Obama's 2012 inauguration.
The pair have also put a lot of effort toward raising money for the Democratic party. During Obama's 2012 campaign, Bey and Jay hosted a charity event at the 40/40 Club in Manhattan. Tickets to the event were $40,000 a head. The musical duo count the Obamas as "friends," and the president has even personally thanked the two for being upstanding role models for his children and Americans in general, according to the Washington Post.
Most recently, Beyoncé attended a Clinton fundraiser event in New York City, Bloomberg reports.
Although his Spaghetti Westerns may not be taken seriously anymore, one thing that Clint Eastwood isn't joking about is his devotion to the Republican Party. He has dined with the Romney family on several occasions and was dedicated to helping Mitt win the 2012 election. Despite his disastrous speech at the 2012 Republican Convention, Eastwood is, according to Variety, often a "hit" with Republicans and is generally well respected as a forward-thinking, progressive Republican.
Katy Perry quite literally wears her politics on her sleeve—in very loud support of the Democratic Party. During Obama's 2012 campaign, she performed at a political rally for the president in Milwaukee sporting a skin-tight blue dress emblazoned with the word Forward, Obama's slogan.
The singer also performed at Obama's inauguration in 2012. According to Mediaite, she is such a strong Democrat that she didn't even let her parents attend her show because they are Republicans and didn't share her support of President Obama.
Bruce Willis, despite Hollywood's tendency to lean left, very publicly supports the ideals of the Republican Party. Most notably, he has made many statements regarding the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms. In an interview with The Associated Press, Willis posed the question about restrictions: "If you take one out or change one law, then why wouldn’t they take all your rights away from you?"
Harvard grad Natalie Portman has been an active supporter of the Obamas since Barack's first campaign. At a Women for Obama event in Las Vegas in 2012, Portman eloquently stated her faith in POTUS while also expressing her position as pro-life. During her speech, the actress confidently said that "President Obama fights for women every day, and I am proud to stand with him on behalf of women and girls across the country."
Although many sites report Sarah Michelle Gellar to be a registered Republican, her political allegiance seems to be a little bit ambiguous. She has made many statements that imply that she is much more liberal than a Republic political affiliation would indicate. When Obama was elected in 2008, the actress said that she was "thrilled" and "couldn't ask for anything better."
We're guessing that she is fiscally Republican but supports Democratic social beliefs.
Despite her conservative, Southern upbringing, Reese Witherspoon has put a lot of time and money into supporting the Democrats. In 2003 and 2005, she donated money in support of Hillary Clinton's senatorial campaigns and, according to the L.A .Times, Reese attended many high-priced events to support Obama during both of his presidential campaigns.
Although 50 Cent famously called George W. Bush a "gangsta" and expressed his support of the Republican party back in 2005, the rapper fluctuates when it comes to political identity. In an interview with GQ, 50 said that he wanted to "meet George Bush, just shake his hand and tell him how much of me I see in him."
However, he has also voiced his support of both Hillary Clinton and President Obama. The rapper told the Wall Street Journal that "after a while, you look and judge character" rather than vote solely based on political party alliances.
Jake Gyllenhaal is actively involved in politics. He has appeared in a Rock the Vote commercial, which urge young voters to make their way to the voting booth. The actor has also participated in an American Civil Liberties Union advertising campaign to support civil liberties. According to the L.A. Times, the Brokeback Mountain star supported John Kerry during the 2004 election and has always been a very vocal proponent of gay rights and marriage equality.
It isn't surprising that Jessica Simpson, a native Texan, has been said to "love the heck" out of former president George W. Bush. However, she is by no means a die-hard Republican. In fact, she even turned down an invitation to a high-profile Republican fundraiser with Bush, according to CNN.
To further her political ambiguity, she has voiced her support of the Obamas, specifically FLOTUS. In an interview with People magazine at the 2010 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., the country singer and businesswoman spoke highly of Michelle, saying that "she's such an incredible woman, and she's with such a powerful man." She even went so far as to say that she "wants to be Michelle Obama."
Brad Pitt is nothing if not liberal—from his charity work to his extremely diverse family. His stance on politics is equally liberal, if not more so. On the Today show, he jokingly (but seriously) advocated for the legalization of marijuana and voiced his support for several other liberal agendas, including gay marriage and the division of church and state.
Apparently Brad and President Obama are distantly related cousins, but we doubt the actor's support of POTUS has anything to do with family favoritism and everything to do with progressive social values.
Modern Family's Julie Bowen is often referred to as a conservative. This is commonly supported by the fact that she donated $1,000 in support of the congressional campaign of Maryland Republican Helen Delich Bentley.
The actress told Capitol Fire that motherhood has made her more "conservative about some stuff now that [she] never thought [she'd] be conservative about."
Cameron Diaz has always been very vocal about her political position as a Democrat. The actress not only supported John Kerry in the 2004 election, she also publicly denounced his opponent, wearing a shirt that read "I won’t vote for a son of a Bush!"
According to Daily Caller, she also donated a hefty $26,200 to Obama’s campaign, and when the president was reelected, she told Fox News that election day "was a great day" and she was "proud of our country that democracy is still intact."
“Girls” star Lena Dunham took to Instagram in 2016 to post that shot of Hillary Clinton reading her BlackBerry, and captioned the snap: “This is Hillary reading a text from me that says, ‘With you every step of the way, gurl’ #mypresident.”
Although he has been frequently identified as a Republican, LL Cool J resents this association and refers to it as an "assumption." In an interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper said that "I don't think anybody should assume that I'm a Democrat either. I'm an independent."
When Obama won reelection in 2012, LL voiced his support over Twitter and congratulated the prez on his victory. Even though he self-identifies as an independent, his values seem to skew a bit to the left.
Although Adam Sandler is traditionally tight-lipped about his political stance, he has made some moves that point toward Republicanism. In 2007, the comedian donated over $2,000 to Republican Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign. And, according to Mediaite, he also attended the Republican National Convention in 2004.
According to the Huffington Post, Jennifer Aniston supports the Democratic Party. In 2008, during President Obama's first campaign, the actress donated $2,300 to the party in support of Obama.
Four-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady made headlines for (sort of) saying he supports Republican frontrunner and “good friend” Donald Trump.
“Can I just stay out of this debate?” Brady said during his weekly chat on WEEI’s “The Dennis & Callahan Show" in December, adding “Donald is a good friend of mine. I have known him for a long time. I support all my friends. That is what I have to say.”
Hillary Duff, a Texas native, has been identified as both a Democrat and a Republican. Many people refer to her performance at George W. Bush's 2005 inauguration as proof that she is a dedicated Republican.
However, the singer has also spoken positively of Obama. Back in 2011, she tweeted, "Wow just had the most interesting dinner with about 20 couples and @BarackObama!! Always fascinating to talk to such influential people!" But this by no means proves that she is a avid Democrat either.
Despite ex-husband Bruce Willis's affiliation with the Republican Party, Demi Moore is very liberal. The actress voiced her support for Obama in both 2008 and 2012. In fact, she even directed a celeb-packed "I Pledge" video back during Obama's first term, expressing her allegiance to the president.
Vince Vaughn refers to himself as a conservative and a major supporter of Ron Paul. He credits his conservatism to his working-class upbringing.
However, in an interview on the Adam Carolla Show, he said that he has generally "lost faith" in the government—whether that is a statement against our Democratic president or our Republican Senate is open to interpretation.
Although generally quiet about political issues, Meryl Streep has provided a lot of support to the Democratic Party over the years. In fact, her donations toward the Democrats total more than $39,000, according to Open Secret.
One issue she is very vocal about is women's rights and gender equality. She has lobbied to try to get Congress to build a National Women’s History Museum in Washington D.C.
Heather Locklear, though particularly tight-lipped about her political views, distantly associates herself with the Republican Party. However, according to the Blaze, when the actress was asked to participate in a documentary about Republicans in Hollywood, she refused.
Justin Timberlake is a proud supporter of Obama and an active Democrat. In 2008, the singer made an appearance at rally for Obama and performed "Vote in the Box," a political rendition of his famously raunchy SNL skit.
In an interview at the event, the singer said that he and wife Jessica Beil had "never publicly endorsed before. But we've never been so inspired by one person," referring to Obama.
Further proving his liberality, when Obama voiced his support of gay marriage back in 2012, Justin tweeted a most genuine response: "Barack Obama inspires me once again. True leadership is when you are willing to risk your power and voice so that ALL of ours can be heard."
Taylor Swift is another celebrity that straddles the lines of political parties. Perhaps this is due to her age and the fact that she's only be able to vote for two elections. Regardless, the country-turned-pop singer has vocalized support for both Democrats and Republicans.
In 2008, the first election she was eligible to vote in, she performed at the Republican National Convention. However, that same year, after Obama won the election, she vocalized her support for the new president. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift stated that she'd "never seen this country so happy about a political decision in my entire time of being alive" and that she was "so glad this was [her] first election."
This makes us think that she leans to the left, but her participation in the Republican National Convention, her Southern upbringing, and her Christian background all point toward an affiliation with the Right.
Shannen Doherty is definitely someone who is proud of her political affiliation. In an interview with PR.com, the actress clearly said that her "values tend to always go toward the Republican Party," but that she doesn't judge or condemn anyone who has different beliefs than her.
However, the actress refuses to make a vote based solely on political parties: "I do consider myself a conservative. With that being said, I will not vote for a Republican if I do not actually believe in them. My biggest thing is to evoke change and to stand for something, whatever that something may be."
Ben Affleck is an active member of the Democratic party and has very publicly endorsed Democratic politicians. In an interview with Playboy, the actor credits his liberality to his childhood, growing up "in a house with a mother who was a teacher and a Freedom Rider—very left-wing Democrats living in a heterogeneous working-class neighborhood."
Most recently, the star donated to the Clinton campaign.
He has voiced his support for Al Gore, John Kerry, President Obama, and now Hillary Clinton. Ben Affleck is all liberal, all the way.
In 2016, model and reality star Kendall Jenner showed her support for Democrat Hillary Clinton on Instagram with a post reading: “Shirt by @themarcjacobs. History by @hillaryclinton. #MadeForHistory #ImWithHer.”
Kelly Clarkson calls herself a "Republican at heart" and has tweeted public support to members of the Republican party, including Ron Paul.
However, the singer told the Daily Star back in 2012 that she was "probably going to vote for Obama again," implying that she voted for POTUS in 2008 as well. She continued to say that she couldn't "support Romney’s policies" as she has "a lot of gay friends" and doesn't "think it’s fair they can’t get married."
In 2016, she endorsed Hillary Clinton in a Rolling Stone interview. “I'm a fan of Hillary. She's badass,” she said.
Actor Jamie Foxx is a lifelong Democrat who has endearing admiration for President Obama.
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his approval of POTUS, saying that he "loves watching the calmness and coolness, knowing that when the cameras are switched off and he is with his wife, he goes, 'Holy mother! I had no idea it would be this bad!' If you look back on this time, you'll look back on how chaotic it was and say, 'Here's a man who is not afraid.'"
In addition to his verbal support, Jamie also donated $30,400 to the Democratic National Committee in 2009. A few years later, he gave another $17,900 to Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, and in 2016 endorsed Hillary Clinton to TMZ.
It's not shocking to learn that Kim Kardashian listened to her Republican parents and voted Right—until she met Kanye and started hobnobbing with Hollywood and fashion heavyweights. Still, it's hard to see if she has a real connection to a political party.
In 2012, she attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and was asked by the New York Daily News whether she’d met anyone on the political spectrum who impressed her. “Rick Santoro [sic] and his daughters,” Kardashian said, obviously referring to former GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum. “I like the family connection,” she added.
The paper asked if that meant she’s a Republican. “I’m a Democrat,” she said, “but my mom and dad are Republicans.”
In November 2014, Kim raised eyebrows when she posted a message to social media supporting Barack Obama in the midterm elections. The problem, of course, being that Obama wasn’t up for reelection.
Although she publicly endorsed President Obama in 2008, Cindy Crawford provided a ton of support to Mitt Romney in the 2012 election. In fact, according to CNN, the model appeared in a promotional video for the Romney campaign.
Despite her monetary donation to the Obama campaign in 2008, most of her political donations have been directed toward the Republican Party. Regardless, a spokesperson for the model made a statement saying that "she's not politically aligned with any party or candidate."
Alec Baldwin is a die-hard Democrat. Known to be particularly hotheaded and prone to rants, the actor is definitely not afraid of making public political statements.
In a Twitter rant, Baldwin asserted that voting for Obama's opponent would mean a return to "lying thieves in the White House who make war under false pretenses in order to make $ for their friends." He has also bashed Republican politicians via Twitter, including Dick Cheney, Hank Paulson, Donald Rumsfeld, and even former president George W. Bush.
LeAnn Rimes can't quite be classified as either a Democrat or a Republican; independent seems most fitting. Although she performed at a GOP fundraiser, she took to Twitter to explain that "it's a job" and that she's "entertainment, not making a political stance."
In an interview with CNN, when asked her political stance, she replied rather ambiguously: "I think everyone should make their own decision without being swayed by a celeb." Good answer.
Meg Ryan is a Democrat and showed particular support of 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry. She spoke, alongside Robert Kennedy Jr., at a rally in Tampa for the presidential candidate. During this talk, the actress criticized many of former president George W. Bush's policies, specifically pertaining to the environment.
Kelsey Grammer, in an interview with Jay Leno, refers to himself as an "out-of-the-closet" Republican, addressing the stigma toward Republicans in Hollywood.
The actor is an active supporter of the GOP. He was a guest at George W. Bush's first inauguration, campaigned for John McCain in the 2008 general election, and endorsed Michele Bachmann for the Republican nomination for president in 2012.
Ellen Degeneres is known to be very liberal, but when it comes to identifying with a party, the talk show host, in an interview with Time, stated that she's "not much of a political person."
However, during the 2012 presidential campaign, Ellen had Republican candidate John McCain on her show. She was particularly harsh toward him and grilled him on questions about same-sex marriage and LGBT rights.
Although she claims not to pay attention too much to politics, she also told Time that "it’s probably fair to say that I’d support the Democratic candidate."
Gary Sinise is a very prominent Republican in Hollywood. According to the New York Times, he is one of the few named members of Friends of Abe, an extremely exclusive and protected organization of right-wing supporters in the entertainment industry.
He has also donated thousands of dollars to John McCain and Mitt Romney. Additionally, his identification as a Republican has been written into his character of Mac Taylor on CSI.
Although he made some pretty biting comments about Obama's first term in office, Matt Damon has historically leant support to the Democratic Party.
He has helped fundraise for the successful senate races of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren,.
Lauren Conrad comes from a wealthy, upper class family who has traditionally voted Republican. However, when New York Magazine asked her about her political position at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2008 , the realty TV star turned lifestyle guru replied that she "believe[s] in a private ballot."
However, the people at NY Mag weren't convinced and watched her during the speeches at the event-- she seemed to respond positively to the Republic speakers and was much less enthusiastic when Democratic speakers spoke.
No matter how hush hush she may be about her political position, we think it's safe to assume she is rather liberal, but still leans to the right on some issues.