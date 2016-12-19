Democrat or Republican? How 45 Top Celebrities Vote

The crazy 2016 election year is finally coming to a close, and Americans are now either celebrating or mourning the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. Even though it’s really none of our business how other people cast their votes, we still can’t help but wonder who all of our favorite celebrities voted for. While we may never be 100 percent sure what went down in those voting booths, we can gain a little insight into who may have voted Trump and who supported Hillary Clinton based on those famously Democrat and those who have publicly declared themselves a Republican.

It’s no secret that celebrities have a huge impact on just about every facet of our culture, politics included, thanks to the fact that money and fame are powerful tools with which to bring attention to a particular candidate. So it’s always interesting to see where the political allegiance of our country’s most recognizable stars lie.

We’ve done our research and compiled a list of 45 famous Democrats and Republicans, including those who have flip-flopped over the years. Take a look and let us know: Do any of these surprise you?