Family Ties: Celebrity Kids In Front Of The Camera

It feels like you can’t walk down the street, turn on the tube or browse any of your favorite blogs without bumping into a celebutante-turned-model. While these ladies have enjoyed the fruit of their parents’ labor, they’re hitting the workforce hard, kind of.

Considering they have a leg up on most of us, these lucky ones have been blessed with a gorgeous face and even more enviable body, which leaves us wondering what we did in a past life to get dealt such a shotty hand. In any case, we appreciate that these models are making their own moves – in front of the camera. While they may have the benefit of their parents’ agents, managers or personal trainer for that matter, they’re resting on their own laurels in one of the most fickle industries around.

Needless to say, we were totally impressed with Melanie Griffith’s daughter Dakota Johnson’s latest Oliver Peoples’ sunglasses ad campaign, looking like the gorgeous girl next door. This got our wheels cranking about all the fortunate fashionistas out there.

Check out our list of the top celeb model daughters in the slideshow above!