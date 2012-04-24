StyleCaster
Share

Family Ties: Celebrity Kids In Front Of The Camera

What's hot
StyleCaster

Family Ties: Celebrity Kids In Front Of The Camera

Liz Doupnik
by
Family Ties: Celebrity Kids In Front Of The Camera
9 Start slideshow

It feels like you can’t walk down the street, turn on the tube or browse any of your favorite blogs without bumping into a celebutante-turned-model. While these ladies have enjoyed the fruit of their parents’ labor, they’re hitting the workforce hard, kind of.

Considering they have a leg up on most of us, these lucky ones have been blessed with a gorgeous face and even more enviable body, which leaves us wondering what we did in a past life to get dealt such a shotty hand. In any case, we appreciate that these models are making their own moves – in front of the camera. While they may have the benefit of their parents’ agents, managers or personal trainer for that matter, they’re resting on their own laurels in one of the most fickle industries around.

Needless to say, we were totally impressed with Melanie Griffith’s daughter Dakota Johnson’s latest Oliver Peoples’ sunglasses ad campaign, looking like the gorgeous girl next door. This got our wheels cranking about all the fortunate fashionistas out there.

Check out our list of the top celeb model daughters in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Georgia May Jagger is daughter to Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger.

Alexandra Richards is the daughter of non other than songwriter Keith Richards from The Rolling Stones.

Anais Gallagher is the daughter of the lead singer of Oasis, Liam Gallagher.

Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Olympic star Bruce Jenner.

Riley Keough is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter to Lisa Marie Presley.

Kia Gerber is the daughter of Super Model Cindy Crawford.

Elle Rose Richards is the granddaughter of The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards and niece to Alexandra Richards.

Amber Le Bon is the daughter of Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon.

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of 1990s romcom phenomenon, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Would You Try This Color-Blocking Trend? Red Lips With Colorful Lids

Would You Try This Color-Blocking Trend? Red Lips With Colorful Lids
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share