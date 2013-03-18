Famed Fashion Designer Norma Kamali On The One Type of Shoe To Avoid At Work

When it comes to American fashion designers, Norma Kamali is a force to be reckoned with. The CFDA-winning designer has been creating high-style clothes since the 1960s, and contributed to a definitive part of pop culture by designing the red one-piece bathing suit worn by Farah Fawcett in the iconic 1976 “Charlie’s Angels” poster, which now is on display at the Smithsonian. Other contributions that Kamali’s made to the fashion world include her infamous sleeping bag”coat, garments made from silk parachutes, her use of shoulder pads in the 1980s.

Kamali was the first designer to create an online store for eBay, and she also contributed to bringing style to the masses by created an affordable collection for Walmart in 2008. We caught up with the New York-based designer—who already filled us in on her beginnings in fashion—to get the scoop on some invaluable style advice and the one item she can’t live without.

When it come to dressing for success, what’s your game plan?

With shoes: Heel height isn’t an issue but platforms may say [a woman] doesn’t have her feet on the ground. Platforms at work aren’t as effective, as they’re [better for] an event for a great date. At work, they create a wobbly type of walk and that doesn’t read as confident … More the opposite.

What are your go-to confidence boosters?

Exercise and a non-processed food diet.

What’s the one piece in your closet you CAN’T live without?

THE LITTLE BLACK DRESSSSSSS!!

What was a moment in your life when you thought “wow, I really made it?”

Not yet. I feel good about what i’m doing now and I hope I can say I’m ready someday to say that about my life as a designer.