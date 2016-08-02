Meet Fame and Partners, a New Line for Anyone Who Loves Reformation

If you’re a fan of Reformation‘s cool-girl dresses and separates, you’ll love the chic new cotton line from Australian made-to-order brand, Fame and Partners.

Since launching in 2013, the company has offered modern, bespoke eveningwear that women can order online and customize in less than 48 hours. This on-demand, made-to-order concept is a strategy that’s paying off for Fame and Partners—just this year the Sydney-born company raised $7.6 million in funding to expand into the U.S. market, and moved its headquarters to Los Angeles.

Now, Fame and Partners has just released a new 20-piece cotton poplin collection—the brand’s first step into daywear. Inside the line you’ll find easy-to-wear woven striped dresses with cropped tops, asymmetrical skirt styles, and two-and three-piece ensembles. And, as with all Fame and Partner pieces, each dress can be customized in up to 50 different ways—so it can be altered to look exactly the way you want it to. Prices hover between $299 and $349, but this collection is damn cute, so we guarantee you’ll want to make the investment.

Click through the slideshow to check out the line (which just landed online!)

Why did you decide to launch a cotton dress collection?

Fame and Partners is all about easy, effortless pieces and there’s nothing easier to wear than cotton, especially in the summer months. The timing was just right for a collection of cotton pieces that work for everything from Sunday brunch to summer getaways. A dress that can take you from day to night. Versatility is key.

How did you come up with inspiration for the line?

The idea was timeless with a modern twist. We wanted to give women a collection of dresses and sets in silhouettes that always work–sweet midi dresses, a-line skirts–and update those silhouettes with today’s trends, like off-the-shoulder details, ruffles, and cutouts.

When will the cotton dress collection be available?

It’s available now!

How is Fame and Partners different?

Fame and Partners is the modern girl’s personal atelier. We’re a contemporary label that can be fully customized; the customer picks her preferred color, fit, length, and design details. Every piece is made-to-order–which means no mass production and less waste. We believe in a future of made-to-order manufacturing where everything produced already has a home to go to.

Will you continue expanding the cotton dress line seasonally?

I’d love to keep expanding the cotton line with each new season; it feels right for the warmer months especially.

What’s the one thing you wish you knew before starting your own fashion brand?

Hindsight always delivers painful truths, but one must seek to learn from those truths readily and apply said learnings with haste. My business journey to date has been filled with lessons of varying magnitude such that it’s hard to pinpoint just one specific thing. I will say the greatest lesson of late, since relocating a team to Los Angeles and recruiting 20 people in the space of three months is ensuring there is adequate time in all strategic plans to allow employees to sufficiently onboard and find their natural cadence. It’s a daunting thing starting a new role, and I want to build a culture that is supportive and nurturing such that this to me is extremely important.

What were you doing before launching Fame and Partners?

I worked in venture capital for the six years prior to founding Fame and Partners. Prior to that, my career was dominated by e-commerce; after a brief stint in consulting, I started a digital media agency, for which I won Telstra Young Businesswoman of the Year in 2008.

Which celebrities are early fans of the brand?

Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Justice, and Hailey Baldwin all recently stepped out in Fame and Partners looks.

What’s next for Fame and Partners?

Diversification into other wardrobe essentials alongside the launch of personalized sizing. Taking our tailoring service to the next level to guarantee the perfect fit. We launch our MVP later this year.