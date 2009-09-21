False Eyelashes, A Fun Way To Brighten Your Eyes

Object Of Desire

Shu Uemura Primitribe Collection False Eyelashes, $25, at barneys.com

Reason #1

After seeing the breathtaking feather lashes at the Marchesa show last week, we’ve been searching for a wearable way to emulate the fairy-light and sweet look without coming off like Anna Nicole Smith.

Reason #2

Sold as individual lashes, you don’t have to worry about applying the set as a whole, and you can pick and choose how much of a statement you want to make.

Reason #3

Add a shock of pink, green, blue, or yellow, drawing attention to your eyes so you can leave the rest of your makeup routine simple. Just don’t go too crazy…you’ll look more like a ’90s rave kid than an ethereal butterfly.