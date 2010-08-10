Fall’s Best Booties – A Shopping Guide At Every Price Point

As New Yorkers, there aren’t many things we love about freezing ourselves silly come October, but if there is one thing that makes us thankful for Mother Nature’s harsh mood swings, it’s the necessity for us to slip into a beautiful pair of fall boots and not have to feel bad about the price tag. After all, our mothers always did say to dress appropriately for the weather, right?

We went on a mission to scope out the best booties for the coming season, and while slightly torturous (it took everything we’ve got not to whip out our credit cards and commit a full-on shopping massacre), we suffered through it to find you the best options for when the cold winds start to blow. Or if you’re like us, you may just want to start wearing them asap. Click through the slide show above to get buckled, laced, wedged, zippered and pumped for fall.

Related: Luxe Fall Trend Alert Cozy Up In Shearling