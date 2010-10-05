Fall’s Best Blazers For Under $100!

StyleCaster
Something that a jacket designer friend once told me has ceased to leave my subconscious “Jackets are really the ultimate accessory. You can be wearing something very simple underneath, but throw on a great jacket and it makes your outfit.” I have to say, those might be the truest sartorially minded words I’ve ever heard and they’re especially relevant now as I have officially made the transition from waking up lunging towards the A.C. to never wanting to exit from under the mound of blankets on my bed.

Maybe it’s the cut of a great fitted blazer hugging your body from shoulder to waist, or the incredible ability of one single piece to give you instant office cred, but there truly is something special about this little menswear-inspired outfit miracle worker. To help you find your own perfect piece of prep, we’ve sifted through the best of the blazers shoppable online right now, but since we know you love a good deal, you won’t find any for over $98.

ASOS contrast lapel blazer, $25.28, at ASOS

Victoria's Secret corduroy two-button blazer, $78, at Victoria's Secret

Character Hero plaid wool blazer, $88, at Urban Outfitters

Minimum relaxed tailored blazer, $40.44, at ASOS

Aqua ponte blazer, $98, at Bloomingdale's

American Eagle boyfriend blazer, $59.95, at American Eagle

Rachel Rachel Roy embellished boyfriend blazer, $94.50, at Rachel Roy

Jack BB Dakota Nisha blazer, $70, at Pacsun

Madewell biography blazer, $89.99, at Madewell

Vila animal print blazer, $55.55, at ASOS

