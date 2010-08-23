Fall’s ’50s Trend In Effect On Jessica Lowndes

I believe there currently to be two camps of fashion girls. On one side we have the edgy chicks who have been living their glory days in Balmain and Topshop look-a-likes, who can’t get enough leather, and for whom bodycon is not a look it’s a lifestyle.

In the other, we have girls waiting with bated breath for fashion to lighten up again. Jessica Lowndes is definitely one of those girls. This preternaturally pretty actress is letting AnnaLynne McCord wear the Herve Leger in the 90210 family, and instead opted for a perfectly charming Matthew Williamson ’50s-inspired A-line dress for the Audi/Chopard Emmy week kick-off party over the weekend.

If you share her appreciation for Fall’s nod to Dior’s New Look, get it in our slide show above with dresses built for ladies who like to leave a little something to the imagination.