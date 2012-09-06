Want: Fallon Crystal Spike Earrings

When it comes to accessorizing, it’s easy to go overboard in the name of sporting your favorite style. We’re always on the lookout for pieces that allow you to exude that perfect attitude with your outfit — but in a controlled and appropriately stylish manner. These spiked crystal teardrop earrings from Fallon at Barney’s are the perfect combination of rocker-chic and classy crystal to add that little bit of ‘tude to your look.

We’re also loving these to transition our look from day to night. Throw them on with jeans and a blouse for a bit of bad girl attitude during the day and slip into heels and a little black dress for a more elegant — but just as sassy — look for the evening. You’ll be turning heads in no time!

Fallon Crystal Oversized Teardrop with Silver Spike Earrings, $150, Barney’s