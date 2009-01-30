OBJECT OF DESIRE: Fallon jeweled bracelet, $195, at barneys.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Fallon consistently produces great tough-gal bangles with spikes and studs, but the constellation of colorful stones on this one makes it an immediate must-have.

Reason #2: When you get tired of your winter wardrobe, but still need the same sweaters and scarves to stay warm, a piece of statement jewelry is the perfect refresher.

Reason #3: Forget cocktail rings, this is the perfect cocktail bracelet. Hey, it’s almost the weekend and it’s 5 o’clock somewhere.