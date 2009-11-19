Falling Whistles – Be a Whistleblower for Peace in Congo from Falling Whistles on Vimeo.

Accessories are usually just that: accessories. They punctuate an outfit, or add a shock of color to your day, but they rarely truly stand for something. If you want to make a real statement this holiday, invest in a piece of jewelry that will remind you just how blessed your life is.

Falling Whistles is a campaign started by Sean Carasso, a self-proclaimed “avid adventurer” who traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he learned of children sent to the front lines of battle, armed only with a whistle to warn the stronger soldiers of approaching attacks. Horrified and moved by this story, Carasso created Falling Whistles, not only a campaign to help those affected by the brutal war, but a memento of the shared resolve to end this horrible practice.

To raise awareness of the senseless child deaths in the Congo as well as one of history’s ugliest wars, you can purchase a whistle, one very similar to those worn by the child soldiers. The whistles range from $30-40, and 100 percent of the proceeds are sent to rehabilitate war-affected children in the Congo and to help advocate their freedom. Purchase youor own whistle here.

The best statement accessory always has a story behind it; wear your whistle with awareness, share its story, and remember that you do have the power to blow the whistle on injustice around the world.