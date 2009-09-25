Falling Water House by Frank Lloyd Wright Open to Overnight Stays

Included on Smithsonian Magazine‘s “28 Places to See Before You Die” (everyone loves a bucket list!), are the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza, the Louvre, and the Parthenon. All amazing landmarks, but how many can you spend the night in? And, considering half of them are ancient tombs, how many would you want to spend a night in?

One of the few US inclusions on the list, Frank Lloyd Wright’s house Fallingwater, recently opened itself up to visitors in a new way. Now, in addition to tours, you can lounge, dine, and walk around the grounds on your own. For avid architecture fans, you can now even stay in the four-bedroom home behind Fallingwater for $1,200 per night.

Definitely not cheap considering there are 27 other items on the list.

Or, you can always just buy the Lego version for $99.99 at shop.lego.com.