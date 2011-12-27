StyleCaster
Falling In Love With Rachel Zoe’s Pre-Fall Collection

StyleCaster

Falling In Love With Rachel Zoe's Pre-Fall Collection

Liz Doupnik

Liz Doupnik
by
Falling In Love With Rachel Zoe’s Pre-Fall Collection
In lieu of everyone being on their best holiday behavior (mom’s homemade apple pie will definitely do that us, we’re in too much food coma to even think about acting badly), it seems that some of the most important stuff is coming out. Obviously, we’re referring to Rachel Zoe‘s pre-fall collection, what else?

The Zoe-inator expands on her trademark bell-bottoms and 1960’s references to modern minimalist shapes, which are very Calvin Klein, in the best way possible. We love how she offers a silhouette for every body shape. The clothes are bananas and mix-and-match friendly a total must for us!

Oh, and be sure to check out the prints in this collection, their subtle and perfect for a meeting with business clients AND a night full of dancing. We chose our top seven favorite looks in our slideshow, which ones are yours?

Photos via InStyle.

We love the pairing of the fitted blazer with the flowing printed maxi dress. The colors just pop and are great for so many different occasions!

Whether you're heading to a show during fashion week or an important meeting, this look is all kinds of serious.

We're really feeling the calf-length skirt at the moment. It's demure, yet flirty in it's own way. With the tear-drop detail on the front of the blouse, the outfit is sophisticated and a teensy bit sexy.

We're just head over heels for this dress. There's nothing wrong about this.

Hello, major minimalism. We love the uber tailored jacket with perfectly tucked trousers. Say goodbye to your frumpy pant-suits.

We don't know what we love more, the sizzling slit or the print on the dress!

We wish we could wear this little number for New Years! We would twist-and-shout our way into 2012!

