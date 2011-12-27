Falling In Love With Rachel Zoe’s Pre-Fall Collection

In lieu of everyone being on their best holiday behavior (mom’s homemade apple pie will definitely do that us, we’re in too much food coma to even think about acting badly), it seems that some of the most important stuff is coming out. Obviously, we’re referring to Rachel Zoe‘s pre-fall collection, what else?

The Zoe-inator expands on her trademark bell-bottoms and 1960’s references to modern minimalist shapes, which are very Calvin Klein, in the best way possible. We love how she offers a silhouette for every body shape. The clothes are bananas and mix-and-match friendly a total must for us!

Oh, and be sure to check out the prints in this collection, their subtle and perfect for a meeting with business clients AND a night full of dancing. We chose our top seven favorite looks in our slideshow, which ones are yours?

Photos via InStyle.