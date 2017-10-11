StyleCaster
20 Major Coats to Shop for Winter

Christina Grasso
Photo: Getty

Here in New York, coats are like cars to Los Angeles. In other words, they are essential. (Mostly because we don’t really have cars, our feet are our mode of transportation, and it gets freaking cold in the winter.) But aside from being functional and preventing, you know, inconveniences like frostbite, outerwear can also be the focal point of a look. Hopefully a good one, but that’s none of my business.

Ahead, shop 20 of our favorite coats this season. If we’re going to spend a large chunk of our lives in something, it might as well be chic, you know?

1 of 18
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Black and White Trimming Fur Coat

Bowery Moto, $2,400; at Sandy Liang

Photo: Sandy Liang
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Black and White Two-Tone Fur Coat

Two-Tone Textured Jacket, $119; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Camel Oversized Lapel Coat

Annecy coat, $1,000; at Toteme

Photo: Toteme
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Blush Pink Knee Length Coat

Handmade Coat, $288; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Polyvinyl Black Wide Sleeve Coat

PVC Generation, $165; at House of Sunny

Photo: House of Sunny
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Wool Blue Coat with Lapels

Wool Coat with Lapels, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Faux Cheetah Coat

Faux Fur Cheetah Coat, $69.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Rainbow Wave Striped Faux Fur Coat

Mira Mikati Rainbow Wave Striped Faux Fur Coat, $690; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Shearling and Leather Long Coat

Mingo Coat, $2,550; at Sandy Liang

Photo: Sandy Liang
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Beige Coat With Textured Fur on Top and Bottom

Coat with Double-Sided Effect, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Camel Knee Length Coat

Atlas Cocoon Coat, $298; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Beige Long Pile Coat

Long Pile Coat, $99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Baby Blue Oversized Puffer Coat

Balenciaga Down-Quilted Oversized Puffer Coat, $2,850; at Spring

Photo: Spring
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Leather Moto Jacket

Rainier Leather Moto Jacket, $795; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Pink Faux Fur Jacket

Faux Fur Jacket, $129; at H&M

Photo: H&M
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Blush Pink Velvet Puffer Coat

Moncler Cercis Velvet Quilted Down Puffer Coat, $1,295; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Camel Coat With Fur Cuffs

Coat with Textured Cuffs, $199; at Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Winter Coats | Albano Cashmere and Wool Pea Coat

Albano Cashmere and Wool Pea Coat, $3,890; at MaxMara

Photo: MaxMara

