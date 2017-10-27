The 40 Coolest Ways to Wear Athleisure This Fall and Winter

We all have those mornings when jeans just seem like a death wish and all you want to do is slip on a pair of leggings, an oversized sweatshirt, and sneakers. We hear you, and we’re totally on board the athleisure train. Luckily, activewear has really stepped up their game in the past few years, and you can often wear your training pants from the office to the gym, and tons of sneakers are team meeting-appropriate.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 40 athleisure looks and pieces we’re coveting this season. Pair your new track pants with a embellished bomber jacket and cool new sneaks, or take your look to the next level with a jumpsuit or oversized hoodie dress.